Bilawal challenges PTI chief to face him in general election

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to contest the upcoming general election against him from Karachi.

Talking to media persons, the PPP chairman said that the people of the port city would refuse to vote for those who had sympathies for terrorists, adding that his party would defeat the ‘terrorist party’ in the general elections.

He said that the politics of Imran Khan were based on ‘hate’, adding that the country did not need another Altaf Hussain in politics.

Further, Bilawal vowed to honour the sacrifices of martyred party workers by dealing a death blow to PTI in Karachi.

Meanwhile, while dismissing the allegations of horse-trading, the PPP chairman said, “We prefer ideology over the use of money.” He informed the was in contact with other opposition parties to elect its own Senate chairman.