PPP struggled for country, masses every time it came in power: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President, Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that the PPP was following the path trodden by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto to create a society which was prosperous and peaceful.

Addressing the office bearers of PPP Rawalpindi district, Zardari said the elections in 2013 were stolen by the ROs and Nawaz Sharif was brought to power, but now the circumstances were different and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had entered politics.

“We will fulfill the dreams of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto. Her foreign policies were independent and her mission was to empower women. She wanted to rid the country from ignorance and poverty,” he added.

Zardari also said that whenever the PPP came to power, it benefitted the people, provided jobs to the youth and resolved the issues concerning the poor people of Pakistan.

He asked workers to start the election campaign and spread the message of the PPP chairman to every corner of the country.