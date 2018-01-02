No-confidence motion launched against Balochistan CM

QUETTA: A rift has been created within the Balochistan coalition government as several provincial lawmakers on Tuesday have submitted a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sanaullah Zehri.

According to details, former deputy speaker Mir Quddus Bizenjo tabled the motion with signatures of 14 members.

It was told that the blockage of funds and the pending decision on the deputy speaker added fuel to the fire. The opposition parties have also given green signal to support the rebel group within the government.

53 of the 65 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly are part of the government.

There is a coalition government in Balochistan which has three parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party (NP). Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-FazalurRehman (JUI-F) holds eight seats.

Only twelve members are part of the opposition.