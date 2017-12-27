State security: UAE court punishes people for spying

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals has sentenced a number of people for spying in a number of cases related to state security.

The court in a range of cases imposed hefty fines and jail sentences ranging from three to 15 years, Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

The federal court also issued fines ranging between Dh50,000 and Dh1 million in cases related to promotion of terrorism, espionage for foreign countries and joining terrorist organisations.

An Emirati was found guilty of transferring sensitive military information to Iranian agents working at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi, who was sentenced 15 years in prison.

The court also ordered confiscation of all documents and means of communications and directed him to pay for all judicial expenses.

A Sudanese woman, 46, was sentenced 10 years in prison to be followed by deportation for aiding and abetting the military man through facilitating his contacts with the Iranian agents.

In another case, the court sentenced a 45-year-old Emirati man to 10 years in prison and a Dh1-million fine for promoting the terrorist ideology of Daesh in Syria and Ansar Al Sharia in Yemen.

The court also ordered the man to be placed on probation after serving his prison term and all equipment and means of communication seized, the outlet reported.

The man was also found guilty of publishing articles and false information about Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which could harm the UAE’s relations with these countries.

The court also sentenced four Jordanians to 10 years in prison and Dh1 million fine each after being convicted of setting up pages on social media to promote the ideology of terrorist organisations by publishing articles, information, photos, videos and electronic documents, which jeopardise the interests of the UAE.