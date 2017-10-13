Ahmedis should stop pretending to be Muslims if they want equal status, says Punjab law minister

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said the Ahmedi minority community should stop declaring themselves as Muslims if they want to be treated in the same manner as other religious minority groups in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference organised to ‘clear his position’ on the issue, Rana Sanaullah said that some media outfits had quoted his statement on Ahmedis out of context.

“I said that Ahmedis pretend to be Muslims as they quote Quranic verses and perform religious rituals just like us in a bid to propagate their faith. But let me state it very clearly that according to Islam and Pakistan’s constitution, those who do not believe in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (finality of Prophethood) are not Muslims,” he said.

The Punjab law minister said that all other minority communities are enjoying equal status as citizens of Pakistan and “so will the Ahmedis if they admit to the fact that they are not Muslims and are a religious minority”.

“It is our duty to protect minorities of the country but the Ahmedis will first have to stop claiming to be Muslims. There is no other way around it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Bar Association has suspended the membership of Rana Sanaullah.