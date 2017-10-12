Government action needed against intolerance

I happened to visit Hafeez Center, Gulberg, Lahore – one of the largest mobile and computer sale centers of the city. I was shocked to observe that almost every shop of the center had a sticker bearing statements that Qadianis were not allowed to enter in those premises. This is not only against the constitutional rights of Pakistanis, but also in contradiction with the teachings of Islam. The National Action Plan of the government suggests strict action against promoting religious hatred, extremism and intolerance. Would our government and law enforcing agencies take any practical action to cleanse our society from such hate speech?

MUHAMMAD UZAIR BHAUR

Lahore