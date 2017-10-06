Rangers arrest five suspects including political party activist

Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested five suspected criminals, including a political party member, in different targeted raids in the city in wee hours on Friday.

According to Rangers’ spokesman, the Rangers carried out a targeted raid in Model Colony and apprehended a political party activist, Zakir Hussain Tayaan, affiliated with MQM-L. The accused was involved in target killing and other crimes.

Separately, a Rangers party arrested an accused, Muhammad Sharif, he was linked with Lyari gang war Zahid Ladla group, and was involved in target killing, extortion, and other crimes, the Rangers said.

Meanwhile, a ranger’s team detained a robber, Abdul Suleaman. He was wanted in several robbery cases.

Rangers carried out search operations in Shah Faisal Colony and Preedy area and arrested a drug peddler, Faisal Anwar and a criminal, Muhammad Rasheed. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and contraband from their possession.