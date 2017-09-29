Cellular services blocked in several cities ahead of Ashura

KARACHI/LAHORE: The government has blocked cellular services in several cities across Pakistan as part of beefed up security measures for Muharram processions and congregations on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

Mobile phone services remain partially suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Khairpur and other parts of Sindh on Friday. As per reports, the Sindh government had requested for suspension of cellular services in Karachi from 10am to 10pm on Friday (8th Muharram), particularly sensitive areas near the routes of Muharram processions.

Internet services have also been observed to be disrupted in parts of Karachi on Friday.

Moreover, the Sindh interior secretary stated that the PTA has advised for suspension of mobile phone services in ‘sensitive’ areas on the 9th and 10th Muharram. Hence, cellular services will remain partially suspended in different cities nationwide on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad and adjoining areas, mobile services have been partially suspended on Friday.Mobile phone services will remain partially suspended across various cities in Punjab on the 9th and 10th Muharram.

To ensure foolproof security during the Muharram processions, Karachi traffic police has also outlined alternate routes and traffic arrangements for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

According to the traffic plan, MA Jinnah Road has been divided into 23 sub-sectors, while shops and the 287 entry points leading to MA Jinnah Road have been sealed. The main congregation centre, Nishtar Park, has been divided into nine sectors.

Police personnel, as well as snipers, will be deployed across 124 buildings covering Nishtar Park to MA Jinnah Road. A clearance from the bomb disposal squad shall be mandatory before Muharram processions and congregations can begin at the centres.

The comprehensive security plan also includes walkthrough gates as well as ensuring physical search.

Special arrangements have been made in medical facilities such as Jinnah Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to deal with any casualties resulting from any untoward incident or medical emergency during the next three days.

A ban has been placed on pillion riding across the entire province on 8th, 9th, and 10th Muharram.

Moreover, in Punjab, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the authorities concerned to ensure tight ensure security arrangements at imambaargahs, mosques, shrines and other places of worship on the occasion of Ashura.

The CM directed the local bodies representatives and administrative officers to ensure and promote religious harmony.

He further issued instructions to ensure CCTV cameras, generators, lights, walkthrough gates and scanners remain fully functional, advising indiscriminate action to be taken against offenders of law and those breaching the code of conduct.