Imran’s son Kasim claims govt ‘deliberately refusing’ to process his, brother’s visas

PTI founder’s son in a X post says denial of visitation is ‘collective punishment’

Claims Imran Khan held in solitary for 914 days with deteriorating health

ISLAMABAD: Kasim Khan, son of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, on Wednesday alleged that the government was “deliberately” refusing to process visas for him and his brother.

“Now the government is deliberately refusing to process our visas. Denying a prisoner treatment is cruel. Denying his children the right to see him is collective punishment,” Kasim Khan claimed in a post on X.

My brother and I are trying to travel to Pakistan to see our father. For 914 days, he has been held in solitary confinement while his health deteriorates and he is denied access to independent medical care. Now the government is deliberately refusing to process our visas.… pic.twitter.com/L23ZRmRDZj — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) February 4, 2026



In his post, he said: “My brother and I are trying to travel to Pakistan to see our father. For 914 days, he has been held in solitary confinement while his health deteriorates and he is denied access to independent medical care. I call on international human rights organisations and governments to speak out and act before irreversible harm is done.”

Kasim and his elder brother, Suleiman Khan, live in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith.

The development comes after the government last week admitted that Imran Khan was treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), days after reports regarding his medical care had surfaced in the mainstream media.

The PTI condemned the “secret transfer” of Imran Khan to PIMS, alleging that it was done without informing his family or party leadership and denied him access to his personal physicians.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking his “personal intervention” to allow Imran Khan to be examined by his trusted doctors.

Kasim and Suleiman had stated in December 2025 that they had applied for visas and were planning to travel to Pakistan in January. However, reports this week alleged that the government is refusing to grant the visas, effectively blocking their trip.