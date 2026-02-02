Punjab CM announces ‘Basant holiday’ as sale of kites, strings for Lahore Basant begins

Maryam Nawaz declares Feb 6 provincial holiday as kite festival revives after 18 years

Sale of kites and strings begins under strict registration and safety rules

Lahore to host three-day Basant from Feb 6–8 with regulated celebrations

Over 2,200 traders allowed to sell kite-flying material; 95 applications rejected

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced a “long weekend” across the province, declaring February 6 a provincial holiday on account of Basant, as the sale of kites and strings officially began in Lahore ahead of the three-day festival.

“Punjab will enjoy a long weekend with Kashmir Day on February 5, a provincial Basant holiday on the 6th, followed by Saturday and Sunday. We hope people across Punjab take this time to relax, recharge, and make the most of the break,” the chief minister posted on X.

We hope people across Punjab take this time to relax, recharge, and make the most of the break 🫶🏻 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 1, 2026

The announcement comes as Lahore prepares for the revival of Basant from February 6 to 8, following the Punjab government’s decision to lift an 18-year ban on the historic kite-flying festival, which had been imposed in 2007 due to a surge in deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp strings—particularly to motorcyclists and pillion riders—as well as celebratory gunfire.

Sale of kites, strings begins

Meanwhile, the district administration confirmed that the sale of kites and strings kicked off on Sunday under a strictly regulated framework, as the provincial capital buzzed with colour and anticipation after more than two decades.

According to officials, permission has so far been granted to 2,246 traders to sell kites and strings in Lahore, out of 2,504 applications received. The registration of 163 traders remains under process, while 95 applications have been rejected.

The deputy commissioner said that registration through an online portal has been made mandatory for both the manufacturing and sale of kite-flying materials during the Basant season. Kites and strings will only be available at officially registered sales points until February 8.

Authorities reiterated that only registered traders are allowed to sell kite-flying materials and warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Strict safety regulations enforced

Under official notifications, the production, trade and storage of kite-flying materials outside the approved framework have been declared illegal. Only kites of approved sizes will be permitted, while strings made of up to nine cotton threads will be allowed.

وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف کا پیغام بسنت منائیں حفاظت کے ساتھ 25 سال بعد اہلیان لاہور منائیں گے۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/KdLST02jMc — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) January 31, 2026

The use of spinning wheels, sharp strings, and nylon or plastic strings has been declared a criminal offence. Officials warned that violators would face strict legal action under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act, 2025.

To prevent accidents, motorcycle riders will be required to install iron safety rods during the Basant days, with the administration stressing that public safety remains its top priority.

Quick Response Teams formed

To ensure effective monitoring and emergency response, the Lahore deputy commissioner has constituted Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in every tehsil.

According to an official notification, each QRT will be headed by the assistant commissioner of the respective tehsil and will include representatives from Rescue 1122, police Special Branch, health, education and other civic departments.

The QRTs have been tasked with supervising cleanliness campaigns, establishing Basant awareness camps, and educating students and citizens on safety measures and preventive actions during the festival.

They have also been directed to hold daily review meetings, submit daily safety reports, maintain updated contact directories for coordination, and remain vigilant to prevent and respond to any untoward incident during Basant 2026. Any violations of kite-flying laws are to be immediately reported to the district control room and the DC office.

CCPO reviews security plan

Separately, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a high-level meeting to review security and regulatory arrangements for the peaceful observance of Basant.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO directed that surety bonds be obtained from rooftop owners to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures. He categorically stated that no permission would be granted for the presence of people beyond approved capacity on rooftops.

He stressed strict enforcement of the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act, 2025, and made it clear that until the conclusion of Basant, no motorcycle would be allowed on the roads without a safety rod.

The CCPO also ordered the formation of special police teams to monitor Basant-related activities through human intelligence and modern technology, warning of zero tolerance for aerial firing, the display of weapons, hooliganism, violations of the Punjab Sound System Act, 2015, illegal kite flying, or the use of metallic strings.

Police officers were directed to ensure uninterrupted enforcement action throughout the festival to guarantee a safe, peaceful and orderly Basant in Lahore.