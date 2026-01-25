AJK President calls on int’l community to act on Kashmir for South Asia peace

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing January 26 as a Black Day to protest India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the AJK President noted that since August 5, 2019, India’s actions have intensified the siege of the occupied territory, imposing severe restrictions on civil liberties. Despite these measures, he said, the people of Kashmir have shown resilience, remaining steadfast in the face of repression.

He explained that observing January 26 as Black Day is intended to send a message to the international community that Kashmiris will never accept India’s hegemony or illegal occupation. Describing Kashmir as a UN-recognized disputed territory, he emphasized the need for India to acknowledge this reality and allow a peaceful resolution in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions guaranteeing Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

President Chaudhry added that the evolving regional and global situation makes it imperative for the international community to take a proactive role in ensuring lasting peace in South Asia.