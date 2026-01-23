PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir draw global attention at WEF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir hold cordial talks with world leaders at WEF 2026

Engagements with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish FM Hakan Fidan underscore Pakistan’s strong bilateral ties and strategic outreach

Bilateral meetings highlight Pakistan’s economic reforms, trade, and investment agenda

DAVOS/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held cordial and informal interactions with several world leaders, including United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the prime minister and the chief of the army staff, attending the global gathering together, exchanged warm greetings with senior international figures, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف اور چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف و چیف آف ڈیفنس فورسز، فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر، (NI (M)، HJ) کی ڈیووس میں منعقدہ عالمی اقتصادی فورم کے موقع پر عالمی رہنماؤں سے ملاقاتیں وزیراعظم اور فیلڈ مارشل فورم میں شریک عالمی رہنماؤں کی توجہ کا مرکز بنے رہے، دونوں کی عالمی…

Both leaders also attended a special address delivered by US President Donald Trump during the forum, highlighting Pakistan’s active engagement with key global players.

The PMO noted that the informal exchanges of Prime Minister Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir with world leaders were marked by cordiality and mutual respect, reflecting the strength and warmth of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with these countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday to participate in the WEF’s annual meeting. During his stay, he held a series of high-level bilateral meetings, including discussions with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as other world leaders. These engagements focused on global economic challenges, regional stability, and Pakistan’s ongoing reform agenda, the PMO statement stated.

With my Dear Brother, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, sharing light moments before the Board of Peace signing ceremony started today.

Pakistani and Turkish nations share a strong bond which has stood the test of time and is…

On the sidelines of the WEF, the prime minister was among the world leaders who signed the founding charter of US President Trump’s newly launched “Board of Peace.” The initiative, initially aimed at supporting the Gaza ceasefire, has been presented by Trump as a platform with the potential to take on a broader global role in conflict resolution.

Trump, during his address, emphasized, “Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do, and we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations,” while also stressing that the UN’s potential had not yet been fully realized.

Pakistan’s participation drew attention at the ceremony, with state broadcaster PTV News reporting a notable interaction in which Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted Field Marshal Munir’s presence to President Trump in the audience. Trump acknowledged the field marshal with a smile, signaling recognition of Pakistan’s military leadership and its role in supporting regional stability.

After concluding our numerous official engagements at #Davos2026, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif @CMShehbaz, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan and #myself, sharing lighter moments before all leaving Davos for return journey. pic.twitter.com/ASiKYfsYQg — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) January 22, 2026

Alongside the prime minister and the field marshal, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also attended the signing ceremony. Pakistan joined around 35 countries that have committed to the Board of Peace, even as several major powers and traditional US allies adopted a cautious stance or declined to participate.

The PMO statement highlighted that these interactions at the WEF, both formal and informal, underscored Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement on the global stage and its willingness to contribute constructively to international peace and security initiatives.

Following the signing, Prime Minister Shehbaz, FM Dar, and Field Marshal Munir concluded their official engagements in Davos with a bilateral meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, further cementing Pakistan’s ties with key regional partners.

Through these engagements, Pakistan projected its commitment to global cooperation, peace-building, and economic reform, while reinforcing its strategic and diplomatic outreach at one of the world’s most influential economic forums.

The Davos visit also allowed Pakistan’s leadership to engage with senior officials and heads of major international organizations, providing opportunities for dialogue on trade, investment, security cooperation, and regional stability, as well as highlighting the country’s ongoing economic reforms and development initiatives.

The Prime Minister’s active participation, alongside the Chief of Defence Forces, sent a strong signal of civil-military coordination in foreign policy and global engagement, reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a responsible actor in international diplomacy and regional peace efforts.

By signing the Board of Peace charter, Pakistan not only reaffirmed its support for Gaza’s humanitarian relief and ceasefire framework but also positioned itself as a key participant in emerging global initiatives aimed at resolving international conflicts.

In addition to the formal proceedings, the informal interactions of Prime Minister Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir were described by the PMO as constructive, cordial, and mutually beneficial, highlighting the personal rapport and professional respect between Pakistan’s leaders and their international counterparts.