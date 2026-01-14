Defence seeks clarity on investigation as ATC hears Nov 26 case against Swati, PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday heard the case linked to the November 26 protest involving senior politician Azam Swati and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The hearing, conducted by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, focused on investigation-related issues, police records, and the status of absent accused. The court set the next hearing date for February 13.

Azam Swati appeared before the court along with his counsel, Murtaza Turi. During the proceedings, the defence questioned the police deployment on the day of the protest and sought clarification regarding the ongoing investigation. Swati requested that the court direct police to submit a list of officers who were on duty during the protest.

Responding, Judge Sipra stated that he was not the investigation officer and could not issue directions for further inquiry. He noted that the investigation had been completed within the legal framework and that the challan had already been submitted to the court. The judge added that the defence could formally request the police if additional investigation was required.

“The purpose of an investigation is to determine the truth, not merely to collect evidence against the accused,” the judge said, addressing concerns about the manner in which the investigation was conducted.

The court also took note of the absence of several accused individuals and initiated legal proceedings to declare them proclaimed offenders. It directed that all required steps under the law be taken to ensure their appearance.

After hearing arguments and reviewing the case status, the court adjourned further proceedings until February 13.

IHC Postpones Appeals of PTA Chairman and Former PTI MNA Abdul Latif

In a related development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the appeal of former PTI MNA Abdul Latif against his conviction in the May 9 case, as well as the appeal against a single bench decision regarding the appointment of the PTA Chairman.

The division bench, comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif, could not hear the cases due to time constraints. A few cases were taken up, while the remaining were deferred under the court’s “leftover policy.”

During the hearing, Abdul Latif’s lawyer, Babar Awan, requested that the appeal be scheduled for an early hearing. Justice Soomro replied that if his case were heard immediately, other pending cases would also demand priority. Consequently, both appeals were postponed for 15 days under the court’s leftover policy.