PM Shehbaz calls privatization of loss-making SOEs top priority

— Orders acceleration of pace of reforms within Privatisation Commission to ensure efficiency, transparency and credibility in privatization process

— Calls for induction of best available talent into Privatization Commission from private sector

— Stresses the need for modern governance practices, PM directs full digitization of the Privatization Commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated that the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) remains one of the government’s foremost priorities, underscoring that the successful privatization of 75 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) marked the first drop of rain in a broader reform agenda.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the affairs of the Privatization Commission at the Prime

Minister’s House, the prime minister directed that the pace of reforms within the Commission be further accelerated to ensure efficiency, transparency and credibility in the privatization process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the Privatization Commission must be

strengthened by inducting the best available talent from the private sector and the market. He categorically instructed that all appointments be carried out in a highly transparent manner. Stressing the need for modern governance practices, he also directed the complete digitization of the Privatization Commission.

The prime minister further ordered that all privatization projects be subjected to third-party

audits conducted by firms of international repute. He also called for significant improvement in the Commission’s public relations and marketing functions to ensure effective communication with stakeholders and the market.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the ongoing reform initiatives in the

Privatization Commission. The briefing informed that advisers from the market would be hired in key areas including finance, human resources, law, information technology and media management. In addition, consultants specializing in strategy, policy, transactions and the power sector would be engaged to support the Commission’s mandate.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was apprised that the reforms are anchored in strategic discipline, strong governance, enhanced institutional capacity, and transparent engagement with stakeholders. The meeting was informed that the privatization of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) has been planned in two initial batches.

In the first batch, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will be privatized. The second batch will include Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization and Chairman of the Privatization Commission Muhammad Ali, along with senior government officials.

PM directs for preparing comprehensive strategy to boost agri exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities to formulate a comprehensive five-year strategy to boost agricultural exports.

He emphasized that reforming the agriculture sector and educating farmers on international standards were top priorities of the government. The prime minister was chairing a meeting of a Working Group comprising private sector experts.

The working group was established to align the agriculture sector with the international requirements and to increase the country’s agriculture exports.

“The federal government, within its own jurisdiction, is undertaking reforms in the agriculture sector and, in collaboration with provincial governments, is taking measures to promote agricultural development,” the prime minister said adding that the government was taking measures to increase the per acre yield of the crops by providing farmers with standard seeds, fertilizers and pesticides timely and at affordable prices.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that the government was also taking policy-level steps aimed at processing of the agriculture produce to make them export-ready goods. Recently, he said the 1000 Pakistani students had been sent to China at government expenses to train them on the modern agriculture technology.

Pakistan has great potential in the agriculture sector, the prime minister said, adding that,

within available resources, investment was being made in research for agricultural

development in order to increase per-acre yield. He also emphasized that the government was taking measures to increase the export of the fisheries and horticulture products.

He directed the relevant authorities to present the policy measures to produce palm oil along the coastal belt. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Musadik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and senior government officials.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Working Group Rana Naseem and his team briefed the participants on the issues faced by the sector and the future plan of action.

The meeting was given a detailed comparative overview, at regional and global levels, of major Rabi and Kharif crops in the country, their average per-acre yields, horticulture and fruit production and exports, livestock, the dairy sector, and all agriculture-related sectors.

It was informed that under a short-term reform framework, Pakistan’s current average per-acre yields would be increased while remaining within existing resources. For this purpose, the federal government, along with policy measures and the provision of quality seeds, will work in cooperation with provincial governments to ensure effective extension services and to acquaint farmers with modern agricultural practices.

The meeting was further informed that the federal government will work on a certification

regime for the processing of agricultural commodities, which will ensure value addition of

agricultural produce and their derived products in global markets, thereby increasing farmers’ profits.

A comprehensive roadmap for reforms of research institutions was also presented, which will ensure not only increased productivity of existing crops but also encourage the cultivation of new and profitable crops suited to Pakistan’s climate and soil.

The prime minister appreciated the detailed briefing by the Working Group and directed that a practical, effective, and comprehensive roadmap be prepared and included in the government’s reform recommendations.