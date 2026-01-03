PTI will go ahead with planned Feb 8 protest under ‘all circumstances’: CM Afridi

KP CM meets senior journalists, says engagement with ‘establishment’ assigned to Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas

Says Centre owes KP over Rs4 trillion; Rs700b pending for merged districts under ADP

Prioritizes development, security and compensation for displaced families, seeking report on Peshawar-DI Khan motorway within 10 days

Says Cabinet expansion planned soon, and some former faces may return

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday reaffirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will go ahead with its planned February 8 protests under “all circumstances,” announcing that a cabinet expansion will take place “very soon.”

Speaking during informal interactions with senior journalists in Peshawar, CM Afridi said the task of engaging in talks with (government) had been assigned to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas. “Those who want talks may proceed. I am ready to engage with the ‘establishment’ on provincial matters and to improve working relations,” he said.

The chief minister clarified that PTI founder Imran Khan had not directed him to hold talks with the establishment and added that he had not been allowed to meet the party founder. CM Afridi stressed the need for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, while calling for an end to drone attacks.

Commenting on recent political tensions, CM Afridi said harsh language used by ministers was a reaction to what he termed unfair treatment in Punjab, adding that the concerned ministers had apologised. He also noted that no former minister was in possession of an official vehicle or government residence.

CM Afridi said he would meet Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir if an official event or meeting took place. He pledged to develop Peshawar, but “not on the model of Lahore where rallies and processions are restricted.”

On political mobilisation, the chief minister said his visit to Lahore was aimed at raising public awareness for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, and that a visit to Karachi was also being planned for the same purpose. He added that he would meet PTI-affiliated groups, including the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and Insaf Labour Forum (ILF), during the Karachi visit.

Regarding federal dues, CM Afridi said the Centre had yet to release Rs700 billion under the Annual Development Programme for merged districts, out of a total of Rs1,000 billion. He claimed the federal government owed KP more than Rs4 trillion in outstanding liabilities, including net hydel profit and other dues.

Afridi said talks for Imran Khan’s release required a conducive environment and that PTI leadership must actively mobilise. He defended public campaigning by the PTI founder’s sisters, calling it legitimate.

Outlining governance priorities, CM Afridi reiterated a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, saying transparency, merit, and development were his government’s core principles. He said compensation for displaced families, including those from Tirah Valley, would be paid by the provincial government.

On security, he said improving law and order was the government’s main challenge and that development in merged districts would help curb militancy. He also indicated a review of electricity issues, including transmission constraints and outstanding dues, and said bringing PESCO under provincial control was being examined.

CM Afridi announced that a progress report on the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan motorway had been sought within 10 days. He said cabinet expansion would take place soon and that the government would present its 100-day performance. Reiterating the party’s stance, he said the February 8 protest would go ahead as planned.