PM Shehbaz set to attend 56th WEF annual meeting in Davos next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to travel to Switzerland next month to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, state media reported on Monday.

The forum, themed “A Spirit of Dialogue,” will be held from January 19 to 23, 2026, and will bring together world leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to discuss pressing global challenges and set priorities for cooperation.

During the WEF meeting, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to engage with international leaders and investors on key economic challenges, regional and global issues, and potential avenues for enhanced collaboration. The discussions will focus on growth, resilience, and innovation as cross-cutting imperatives to address today’s complex global environment while pursuing long-term opportunities, according to the WEF website.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to oversee preparations for Sharif’s upcoming visit. Participants were briefed on the WEF program, bilateral engagements, and scheduled media interactions.

“Dar instructed officials to maximize substantive engagements with visiting heads of states, governments, and senior representatives of economic, business, and financial institutions,” Radio Pakistan reported. He also stressed the importance of exploring opportunities to foster collaboration with private sector business entities during the forum.

The meeting emphasized that the WEF annual gathering provides a platform for public-private dialogue, where leaders can jointly address global challenges. Bilateral meetings and networking with international stakeholders are expected to advance Pakistan’s economic interests and attract potential investment opportunities.

Preparations include detailed planning of the Prime Minister’s interactions, media strategy, and engagement with key global decision-makers, ensuring that Pakistan effectively projects its economic and diplomatic priorities. Officials underscored that the forum will allow the Prime Minister to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to economic growth, regional stability, and international cooperation.

The 56th WEF meeting in Davos is regarded as one of the world’s most influential gatherings, offering a critical platform for policy dialogue, strategic partnerships, and innovation-driven solutions to global challenges. Prime Minister Sharif’s participation underscores Pakistan’s active role in shaping discussions on global development, investment, and economic collaboration.

