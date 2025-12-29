Mir Sarfraz Bugti crowned Eighth Chief of Bugti Tribes

Historic Dastar Bandi held in Bekar, Dera Bugti with tribal title traces lineage back to 1800

CM blends traditional authority with modern governance as Bugti elders, chiefs attend landmark ceremony

DERA BUGTI: In a moment of historic continuity blending centuries-old tribal tradition with contemporary political leadership, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday formally assumed responsibility as the Eighth Chief of the Bugti Tribes, reaffirming the enduring legacy of tribal governance in the region.

According to historical records, the title of Chief of Bugti was first conferred on Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s grandfather in 1800, symbolising a deep-rooted tradition of leadership, authority and stewardship within the tribe.

The traditional turban-tying (Dastar Bandi) ceremony was held in Bekar, Dera Bugti district, where Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was formally crowned as the Chief of the Bugti tribes in accordance with long-standing customs.

The ceremony was attended by all major Bugti tribal chiefs, elders and prominent figures, reflecting the collective recognition of his leadership. Members of the Nawab Bugti family, including Nawabzada Zamran Saleem Akbar Bugti also participated, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

In line with tribal traditions, several leading chiefs were present, including Chief Wadera Ghulam Nabi Shambani Bugti of the Shambani tribe, Chief Wadera Jalal Kalpar Bugti, Chief Wadera Muhammad Bakhsh Mundrani Bugti, Chief Wadera Mir Gul Pirozani Bugti, Chief Wadera Bahar Khan Nothani Bugti, and Chief Wadera Manzoor Domb Bugti.

Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti was born on June 1, 1980, in Bekar, Dera Bugti district. He received his early education in his native area and later graduated from Lawrence College, Murree.

He entered politics in 2013 after being elected as a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly, subsequently serving in key roles including Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons, and Chairman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

From 2018 to 2023, he served as a Member of the Senate of Pakistan, participating in several parliamentary committees. Between August and December 2023, he was part of the Federal Caretaker Cabinet, holding portfolios of Interior, Narcotics Control, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and Human Rights.

Since March 2024, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has been serving as the Chief Minister of Balochistan and is widely regarded as a leader who bridges traditional tribal authority with modern governance, playing a pivotal role in both tribal leadership and provincial development.