X reveals the conversations that defined 2025 online

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has released a year-end snapshot highlighting the most talked-about topics and trends of 2025, offering a clear picture of what captured global attention throughout the year.

According to the platform’s internal data, cultural conversations dominated user engagement, with music, television, and sports generating far more sustained discussion than politics or hard news. The findings underline X’s position as a digital mirror of popular culture, driven largely by fan communities and shared entertainment moments.

Music emerged as the second most discussed category overall, fuelled by highly active global fandoms. South Korean pop group Stray Kids topped the list as the most talked-about music act of 2025, amassing tens of millions of mentions. Major international artists such as Justin Bieber and Cardi B also trended repeatedly, particularly around album releases and high-profile appearances, reflecting how fans continue to use X as a central hub for discussion and coordination.

Television and streaming content also drove massive engagement. Popular series including Stranger Things and Squid Game ranked among the most discussed shows of the year, with millions of posts tied to new episodes, plot twists, and viral cultural moments. These conversations highlighted the power of shared viewing experiences amplified through social media.

Sports remained a constant source of discussion, with football leading global conversations. The English Premier League emerged as the most talked-about sports competition of 2025, driven by match results, rivalries, and fan reactions. Basketball also played a major role, with leagues such as the NBA contributing significantly to overall engagement.

Taken together, X’s top trends from 2025 show that while news and politics continue to have a presence, entertainment, culture, and sports are the primary forces sustaining long-term user interest and shaping daily conversations on the platform.