Sardar Mir Akbar joins PML-N as Amir Muqam terms move boost for party in AJK

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday welcomed the decision of Azad Jammu and Kashmir PTI leader Sardar Mir Akbar to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, calling it a constructive step for strengthening the party’s presence in the region.

Speaking at a joining ceremony attended by senior Kashmiri political figures, including former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider, Raja Mushtaq Minhas and Ghulam Qadir, Amir Muqam said the inclusion of experienced leaders would enhance the party’s organisational capacity and public outreach in AJK.

He expressed confidence in the PML-N leadership, stating that new political alignments reflected growing public trust in the party’s vision and governance approach.

The minister paid tribute to the people of Kashmir for their long-standing struggle for the right to self-determination, describing their sacrifices and attachment to Pakistan as unwavering. He said recent developments had renewed optimism for the Kashmiri cause.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, Amir Muqam said the government would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir and would remain committed to advocating their rights at all forums.

