Different parts of Balochistan receive first rainfall of winter season

QUETTA: Different parts of Balochistan, including Quetta and Gwadar, have received the first rainfall of the winter season as westerly winds have entered the province.

On the other hand, rain is also expected in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Murree, Kashmir and the Hazara division, with snowfall over the hills.

It was overcast in the twin cities in the morning on Saturday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was expected to go up to 18 degrees Celsius.

The weather department predicted that breeze would blow in the federal capital at the speed of six kilometers per hour throughout the day, while the level of humidity in the air was recorded at 66 per cent.

Similarly, the Met Office forecast drizzle for Karachi during the next few days due to which the weather in the port city would turn colder, especially at night and in the morning.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, while the level of humidity at 60 per cent.

The weather department said that light breeze would blow in the city from the north-east.

On the other hand, the air quality in the city continues to remain hazardous for human health as it was ranked the fifth most polluted city in the world.