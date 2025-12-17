PMD forecasts rain and snowfall across various regions in the coming days

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rain and snowfall for various regions starting from December 19, 2025, due to the arrival of a western disturbance. According to the PMD, this weather system will first impact Balochistan, followed by other areas in the coming days.

From the evening of December 19 to December 20, Balochistan will experience rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall expected in the hilly areas. Cities including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, and several others will be affected by this weather pattern.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected from the night of December 20 until December 22, with moderate snowfalls in the higher regions such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Mansehra. A similar pattern will affect Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from December 20 to December 23, with moderate to heavy snowfalls anticipated in areas like Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad.

Punjab and Islamabad will also experience rain and thunderstorms between December 20 and 21, with the possibility of snow in Murree and the Galliyat region. Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, and other cities in Punjab may experience cloudy weather with drizzle during the same period.

Sindh is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy weather from December 19 to 20, with minimal chances of rain.

The PMD has advised the public to remain cautious during these weather events, especially in areas prone to heavy snowfall and thunderstorms.