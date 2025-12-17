NATIONAL

PMD forecasts rain and snowfall across various regions in the coming days

By News Desk
Pakistani turists sit over a car as they cross a street covered with snow during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad, on January 5, 2019. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rain and snowfall for various regions starting from December 19, 2025, due to the arrival of a western disturbance. According to the PMD, this weather system will first impact Balochistan, followed by other areas in the coming days.

From the evening of December 19 to December 20, Balochistan will experience rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall expected in the hilly areas. Cities including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, and several others will be affected by this weather pattern.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected from the night of December 20 until December 22, with moderate snowfalls in the higher regions such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Mansehra. A similar pattern will affect Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from December 20 to December 23, with moderate to heavy snowfalls anticipated in areas like Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad.

Punjab and Islamabad will also experience rain and thunderstorms between December 20 and 21, with the possibility of snow in Murree and the Galliyat region. Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, and other cities in Punjab may experience cloudy weather with drizzle during the same period.

Sindh is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy weather from December 19 to 20, with minimal chances of rain.

The PMD has advised the public to remain cautious during these weather events, especially in areas prone to heavy snowfall and thunderstorms.

Previous article
Woman in Japan weds virtual partner, sparking debate over AI relationships
Next article
Pakistan’s passport ranked among the world’s lowest
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Federal police registers FIRs against 70 of 90 PTI MPAs from...

ISLAMABAD: Federal police have registered cases against 70 of the 92 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, most of them belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

Police disperse PTI sit-in near Adiala Jail after clashes, water cannons used

MQM-P UC in-charge shot dead in New Karachi

51,000 passengers offloaded at airports this year over immigration issues, NA committee told

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.