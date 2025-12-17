NATIONAL

Brunei opens scholarships for Pakistani students

By News Desk

The Government of Brunei Darussalam has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious scholarships, offering Pakistani students a chance to pursue higher education in Brunei. Interested candidates must submit their applications by February 15, 2026.

Applications can be submitted online through the official portal: https://mfa.gov.bn/pages/online-bdgs.aspx.

The scholarships are available for various academic programs and aim to strengthen educational ties between Brunei and countries around the world. Students are encouraged to apply early to secure a place in this highly regarded program.

In a related development, the Aalto University Finland Scholarship 2026 is offering fully funded tuition for international students enrolling in a 2-year Master’s program in Europe. This scholarship is open to fee-paying students from non-EU/EEA countries and is directly tied to Aalto’s Master’s admission process for the Autumn 2026 intake. Applications for this scholarship are due by January 2, 2026.

