Heavy rain and snowfall to hit Pakistan, NDMA warns of slippery roads and travel disruptions

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected across Pakistan until December 18, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned, prompting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue safety advisories for citizens.

Islamabad and surrounding areas are forecast to remain cloudy, with intermittent rainfall over the coming days. Murree, Galiyat, and adjacent hilly regions may also experience rain and snow, potentially affecting daily life and travel.

A western wind system is expected to influence northern and northwestern Pakistan from December 13 to 15. This will bring rainfall and snowfall to upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Kohistan, as well as various districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy snowfall in mountainous zones of upper KP and Kohistan may disrupt road connectivity and traffic.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, plains are likely to see rainfall, while hilly and mountainous areas may experience moderate to heavy snowfall. Upper Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK’s mountainous regions could witness intense snowfall, raising the risk of blocked roads and travel delays.

Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, and other northwestern areas, may receive light rain, with snowfall expected at higher elevations. Plains may see light to moderate rainfall, while intermittent snow continues in elevated northern districts.

The NDMA has urged the public to exercise caution, particularly in hilly and mountainous areas, and advised travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys. Authorities warned of slippery roads, potential traffic disruptions, and temporary closures in affected regions. Local administrations have been asked to remain alert and provide assistance if needed.

The Quetta Regional Meteorological Center forecast a cold and partly cloudy spell across most districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Khuzdar, Kech, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kalat, Surab, Loralai, Chaghi, and Killa Saifullah. Isolated rain or drizzle, along with snow in hilly areas, is expected during the night in Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin, and Quetta over the next 24 hours.

Over the next 48 hours, cold and partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with northern regions experiencing particularly chilly mornings and nights. Recent observations showed dry, cold weather in most districts, with Kalat recording the lowest temperature at 1.0°C.

Temperature ranges across regions include:

Kalat: 01.0°C to 19.0°C

Zhob: 03.0°C to 17.5°C

Quetta City, Brewery, and Samungli: 05.5°C to 19.0°C

Ziarat: 06.4°C to 13.9°C

Sibbi: 05.5°C to 25.0°C

Coastal areas, including Gwadar and Pasni: highs up to 28.5°C

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, take precautions to remain warm, and ensure safety measures while travelling during periods of rainfall, snow, and low visibility.