Arshad Nadeem claims National Games javelin gold with commanding performance

Olympian Arshad Nadeem secured the men’s javelin gold at the 35th National Games in Karachi, delivering a powerful throw of 81.81 metres at the National Bank Stadium. Representing WAPDA, he topped the competition with a margin that left little doubt about his dominance.

WAPDA’s Yasir Sultan earned silver with a best attempt of 70.77 metres, while Pakistan Army’s Abrar Ali took bronze after recording a throw of 67.68 metres.

Arshad, already celebrated as Pakistan’s leading javelin thrower and an Olympic gold medallist, has brought significant attention to this year’s National Games. His participation and victory have boosted local athletics, inspiring young competitors and elevating expectations for the sport’s future.

Just two days earlier, Arshad expressed optimism about the Games serving as a launchpad for emerging talent. At the opening ceremony, he said he believed the event would spotlight promising athletes across multiple disciplines. He added that strong performers would be invited to national training camps, with opportunities to compete internationally in a busy year ahead.

Arshad, who recently defended his gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games, said he is now fully fit after earlier injury challenges and is focused on major global events, including the Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Confident in his improving form, he said he intends to push for record-breaking throws while motivating the next wave of Pakistani javelin throwers.