CM Maryam unveils sweeping PERA reforms to boost transparency, public trust

Punjab CM declares zero-tolerance policy for bribery, misconduct or abuse within PERA Force

Orders all field operations to be recorded through Body Cams for real-time accountability, urging force to earn lasting goodwill among citizens

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday chaired a special meeting on the Punjab Enforcement and Regulator Authority (PERA), approving a set of reforms focused on strengthening oversight, improving field performance and restoring public trust in the provincial enforcement system. The chief minister reviewed PERA’s performance, monitoring mechanisms, and proposed structural changes, receiving a detailed briefing from the relevant officials before giving the green light to several key decisions.

CM Maryam Nawaz announced a strict zero-tolerance policy toward bribery, misconduct, or abuse within the PERA Force, stressing that transparency would now be ensured through mandatory Body Cams during all field operations. She directed that the installation of these cameras be completed at the earliest to embed accountability across the force.

To bolster PERA’s operational readiness, the chief minister ordered the launch of specialised training sessions for personnel and approved, in principle, the establishment of a state-of-the-art PERA Training Centre. She further announced the induction of electric vehicles into the PERA fleet to provide citizens with faster, safer and environmentally friendly service delivery.

Addressing PERA officials, Maryam Nawaz said enforcement of the law must be upheld “under any circumstance” and instructed the force to maintain a polite, friendly and dignified attitude when dealing with the public. Good governance, she said, rests not only on strict enforcement but also on respectful engagement.

While acknowledging that the PERA Force was performing well, the chief minister urged personnel to work with clearer focus and measurable outcomes to strengthen goodwill among citizens. She remarked that those who create ease for the public “are always remembered by history,” reiterating her government’s commitment to professional, people-centric service delivery.