NATIONAL

Manhole Tragedy: 3-year-old boy’s body recovered after 15 hours following fatal fall into open manhole near NIPA flyover

By News Desk

KARACHI: The body of three year-old Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole near the NIPA Flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, was recovered early Monday morning after a prolonged and desperate 15-hour search.

The tragic incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday, when Ibrahim, the son of Nabeel, slipped into an uncovered manhole near NIPA Chowrangi. The child had accompanied his family to the area for shopping at a nearby departmental store when he suddenly disappeared from sight.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and began an extensive search, but initial attempts to locate the boy proved unsuccessful. According to witnesses, the operation was later halted temporarily, reportedly due to technical constraints and limited visibility at night.

As hours passed, frustration and concern grew among local residents. Determined not to give up, community members banded together and arranged heavy machinery on their own, continuing the excavation and search efforts even after official teams stepped back.

Their persistence contributed significantly to the recovery of the child’s body, which was finally pulled out after 15 hours of continuous digging and drainage efforts. Scenes of grief enveloped the area as the boy’s family, who had remained at the site throughout the night, received the devastating news.

Residents expressed anger over the negligence that led to the tragedy, pointing out that the manhole had been left uncovered in a busy commercial zone. Many demanded accountability from civic authorities and called for immediate action to secure all open drains and manholes in the city.

The incident has once again drawn attention to Karachi’s long-standing infrastructure and safety issues, with citizens urging authorities to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Funeral arrangements for young Ibrahim are expected to be announced by the family later today.

