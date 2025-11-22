World

Vice premier He Lifeng urges stable China-U.S. economic, trade relations

By Staff Correspondent
FILE PHOTO: United States and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Stephen Hadley, former U.S. national security advisor to the president and executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council, in Beijing on Friday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the successful meeting between the two heads of state in Busan, the Republic of Korea, has pointed out the direction for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

China and the United States have broad space for cooperation and extensive common interests, He said, noting that economic and trade cooperation should continue to serve as the ballast and propeller of China-U.S. relations.

He expressed the hope that the Atlantic Council will play a positive role in promoting the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

He briefed Hadley about the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Hadley spoke highly of the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state. Noting that the stability of U.S.-China relations is of great significance, he expressed willingness to continue promoting exchanges and dialogue between the two countries.

Previous article
8 terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR
Next article
China ready to deepen political trust with South Africa: Premier Li
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

French commander confirms India’s Rafale jets shot down by Pakistan in...

PARIS: A French naval commander has confirmed that Indian Rafale fighter jets were shot down during May 2025 air combat with Pakistan, attributing the...

Pakistan says veto power paralyses Security Council, calls for urgent reforms

Rift emerges in AJK cabinet as PPP ministers object to portfolio allocation

Thousands of vehicles stranded in Karachi as transporters stage sit-in against Customs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.