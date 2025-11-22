Vice premier He Lifeng urges stable China-U.S. economic, trade relations

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Stephen Hadley, former U.S. national security advisor to the president and executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council, in Beijing on Friday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the successful meeting between the two heads of state in Busan, the Republic of Korea, has pointed out the direction for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

China and the United States have broad space for cooperation and extensive common interests, He said, noting that economic and trade cooperation should continue to serve as the ballast and propeller of China-U.S. relations.

He expressed the hope that the Atlantic Council will play a positive role in promoting the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

He briefed Hadley about the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Hadley spoke highly of the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state. Noting that the stability of U.S.-China relations is of great significance, he expressed willingness to continue promoting exchanges and dialogue between the two countries.