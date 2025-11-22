Tarar urges unified D-8 media strategy to counter misinformation, promote peaceful narratives

BAKU: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday underscored the urgent need for collective action against misinformation, highlighting the transformation of the global information landscape from print to electronic and now digital media.

Addressing the D-8 Media Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan, he stressed that Pakistan’s youthful demographic was driving change and emphasized cooperation among member states to promote responsible communication practices. He said the D-8 platform offers an opportunity to frame a code of conduct and ethics while guiding Gen Z on the positive use of social media.

Tarar described the divide between digital immigrants and digital natives as a defining feature of the modern era, noting that Gen Z has become a vital force in shaping narratives, particularly during crises. He highlighted Pakistan’s vibrant media landscape, with 117 million internet users and nearly 80 million social media users, adding that 68 percent of the population is under 30.

He recalled that during the recent conflict with India, young citizens collaborated with media houses and digital platforms to disseminate timely and accurate information, demonstrating the power of coordinated communication. Pakistan’s Gen Z, he said, played a vital role in countering misinformation during the information war.

Tarar warned that disinformation distorts public perception, fuels polarization and weakens institutional trust.

He emphasized that the government has prioritized transparent communication, digital responsibility, and stronger coordination among media institutions. Pakistan’s crisis management strategy, he outlined, includes proactive information dissemination, strengthening national media platforms, training journalists for ethical reporting, and collaborative fact checking.

He welcomed the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Media Excellence Center and proposed enhanced collaboration among member states, including a joint working group of media ministries and professionals, as well as joint trainings and workshops on crisis reporting, digital forensics, and counter-disinformation practices.

Calling for a common fact-checking mechanism, Tarar proposed the adoption of a “Baku Declaration of Media Collaboration” to serve as a roadmap for D-8 countries.

He suggested creating official social media handles of the forum to promote narratives of economic development, counter Islamophobia and terrorism, and highlight success stories from member states. He cited Pakistan’s reform of the Federal Board of Revenue under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as an example of institutional modernization that boosted revenue and public trust.

Citing the World Economic Forum, Tarar said misinformation has been identified by world leaders as a greater threat than nuclear warfare or climate change. He emphasized that strategic communication is not only about government messaging but also about how societies listen, respond, and unite in times of crisis.

Tarar also proposed partnerships to combat online extremism and hate speech, along with a collaborative public diplomacy campaign to highlight the D-8’s shared narratives of peace, economic development, and cultural diversity. He paid tribute to the Secretary General for a successful tenure and for hosting the D-8 Summit in Cairo last year.

He noted Pakistan will assume the Secretary Generalship in January 2026 and stressed the need for a code of ethics to address challenges posed by artificial intelligence, proposing clear labeling of AI-generated videos to help internet users distinguish synthetic content from authentic material.

Pakistan, he said, is ready to collaborate with D-8 partners to strengthen communication networks, promote peace, credibility, and crisis preparedness, and build an information environment where truth prevails over misinformation.

He thanked the Government of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Haider Aliyev, Hikmet Hajiyev, and the D-8 Secretariat for hosting the forum, expressing hope that the gathering will serve as a lasting mechanism benefiting future generations and contributing to a peaceful, prosperous future for D-8 nations.