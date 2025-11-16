World

Ethiopia confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus: Africa CDC

By Agencies

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in the south of the country, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday.

The Marburg virus is one of the deadliest known pathogens. Like Ebola, it causes severe bleeding, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea and has a 21-day incubation period.

Also like Ebola, it is transmitted via contact with bodily fluids and has a fatality rate of between 25 and 80 percent.

The head of the World Health Organization, Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed on Friday that at least nine cases had been detected in southern Ethiopia, two days after Africa CDC was alerted to a suspected haemorrhagic virus in the region.

“Marburg virus disease (MVD) has been confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory (in Ethiopia),” Africa CDC said.

“Further epidemiological investigations and laboratory analyses are underway and the virus strain detected shows similarities to those previously identified in East Africa.” It said Ethiopian health authorities had acted swiftly to confirm and contain the outbreak in the Jinka area.

It said it would work with Ethiopia to ensure an effective response and to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to other parts of east Africa.

An epidemic of Marburg virus killed 10 people in Tanzania in January before being terminated in March.

Rwanda said in December 2024 it had managed to stamp out its first known Marburg epidemic, which caused 15 deaths.

There is no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for the Marburg virus, but oral or intravenous rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms increases patients’ chances of survival.

Last year, Rwanda trialled an experimental vaccine from the US-based Sabin Vaccine Institute.

Previous article
Probe ordered into complaints of alleged corruption in merged districts’ sports development fund
Next article
Pakistan emerging as influential actor in global affairs, says Chinese scholar
Agencies
Agencies

43 COMMENTS

  4. There are certainly loads of details like that to take into consideration. That could be a great point to deliver up. I provide the ideas above as general inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you deliver up the place crucial factor can be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if greatest practices have emerged around things like that, but I’m certain that your job is clearly identified as a good game. Each girls and boys feel the impression of just a moment’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.

  6. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually understand what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my website =). We could have a link change arrangement between us!

  7. Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to create this particular publish amazing. Great job!

  20. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  21. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!

  22. I and my guys appeared to be digesting the best items located on your web page and then unexpectedly came up with an awful suspicion I never thanked the blog owner for those techniques. My young boys were as a consequence excited to read them and already have in actuality been making the most of those things. Thanks for indeed being indeed thoughtful as well as for pick out these kinds of notable subject areas most people are really eager to learn about. My very own sincere regret for not expressing appreciation to earlier.

  24. Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

  26. Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

  27. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  32. Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such fantastic info being shared freely out there.

  43. What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer actually a lot more smartly-liked than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize thus significantly in terms of this subject, made me for my part imagine it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested unless it¦s something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always deal with it up!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Boosting Islamabad-Manama relations

Pakistan enjoys very warm brotherly relations with all Gulf Cooperation Council members, which are embedded in history and religion. The GCC region has remained...

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan in Jeopardy

Norway defends envoy’s court visit amid Pakistan’s protest

Epaper_25-12-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.