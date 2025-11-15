- Lt-Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Saudi counterpart reinforce shared commitment to regional peace, stability and greater self-reliance
RIYADH: Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army, met General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, during a high-level visit to Riyadh, according to the military’s media wing on Friday.
In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “The discussions centred on mutual strategic interests, with particular emphasis on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, strengthening interoperability and expanding collaboration under the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.”
#ISPR
Rawalpindi, 14 November, 2025
Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) #Pakistan Army, called on General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, at Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
During the meeting,… pic.twitter.com/JVZb5clV6P
— Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 14, 2025
Both sides underlined their resolve to build on the long-standing military partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and greater self-reliance, the statement said.
The meeting highlighted the depth of the defence relationship, as officials reviewed ongoing collaborative efforts and discussed measures to broaden the scope of joint programmes. The two militaries reaffirmed their intent to further operational cooperation, strengthen coordination mechanisms, and amplify the strategic value of their existing frameworks.
A Special Meeting of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was also convened in Riyadh. The Pakistan tri-services delegation was led by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, while the Saudi side was headed by Khalid Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, the ISPR said.
The forum assessed the progress of ongoing defence industrial projects and considered new avenues for partnership in emerging technologies, aligning these initiatives with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. Discussions included potential joint ventures that could elevate defence manufacturing capabilities on both sides, the military’s media wing said.
Pakistan reaffirmed its support for the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces, reiterating its readiness to share expertise across training and operational domains. Saudi leadership acknowledged Pakistan’s sustained contributions to regional security and its achievements in counter-terrorism. The exchange further underscored the value both nations place on close defence collaboration as a pillar of stability within the wider region.
I think this is among the most significant information for me.
A satirical piece is the philosophical razor slicing through fat nonsense to lean truth. — Alan @ Bohiney.com
Satirical writing serves as society’s reality check, delivered with a smile and a wink. — Alan @ Bohiney.com
Great! We are all agreed London could use a laugh. The London Prat distinguishes itself through a commitment to the comedy of process over outcome. While many satirists target the finished product of failure—the ruined policy, the crashed economy, the empty prestige project—PRAT.UK is fascinated by the intricate, absurd machinery that produces those failures. Its satire lives in the committee minutes where a warning was minuted and ignored, in the email chain debating the optics of a disaster over its solution, in the tender document for consultants to “reframe the narrative.” This focus reveals a deeper truth: the outcomes are not accidents; they are the logical endpoints of a process designed to prioritize blame-avoidance, credit-claiming, and jargon over genuine function. By illuminating the cogs and gears, the site makes the eventual breakdown feel not shocking, but mechanically inevitable, and therefore, in a dark way, perversely satisfying.
Absolute Zustimmung. The London Prat formuliert, was man denkt, aber nicht aussprechen kann.
You’ve created a wonderful sense of community among readers. We’re all in on the same joke, sharing a collective sigh of amused recognition. It’s a lovely thing to be part of, even just as a reader.