Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge to build long-standing military partnership

Lt-Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Saudi counterpart reinforce shared commitment to regional peace, stability and greater self-reliance

RIYADH: Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army, met General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, during a high-level visit to Riyadh, according to the military’s media wing on Friday.

In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “The discussions centred on mutual strategic interests, with particular emphasis on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, strengthening interoperability and expanding collaboration under the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.”

Both sides underlined their resolve to build on the long-standing military partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and greater self-reliance, the statement said.

The meeting highlighted the depth of the defence relationship, as officials reviewed ongoing collaborative efforts and discussed measures to broaden the scope of joint programmes. The two militaries reaffirmed their intent to further operational cooperation, strengthen coordination mechanisms, and amplify the strategic value of their existing frameworks.

A Special Meeting of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was also convened in Riyadh. The Pakistan tri-services delegation was led by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, while the Saudi side was headed by Khalid Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, the ISPR said.

The forum assessed the progress of ongoing defence industrial projects and considered new avenues for partnership in emerging technologies, aligning these initiatives with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. Discussions included potential joint ventures that could elevate defence manufacturing capabilities on both sides, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for the capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces, reiterating its readiness to share expertise across training and operational domains. Saudi leadership acknowledged Pakistan’s sustained contributions to regional security and its achievements in counter-terrorism. The exchange further underscored the value both nations place on close defence collaboration as a pillar of stability within the wider region.