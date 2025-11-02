“Shahbaz Gill played the role of an angel in my life,” says Isar Rana — Here’s why

LAHORE: Isar Rana, a senior Pakistani journalist, has made a shocking revelation, crediting politician Dr. Shahbaz Gill for playing an impactful role in his career — calling him “no less than an angel” who gave him the much-needed break to rise into the spotlight.
In an exclusive appearance on a popular podcast, Rana didn’t hold back as he opened up about how Shehbaz Gill’s unexpected public endorsement skyrocketed his career and increased his viewership in ways that most seasoned media professionals could only dream of.
“Honestly, I can’t thank Shahbaz enough for what he did for me,” Isar Rana confessed. “He promoted me like a true mentor — I would even go as far as calling him an angel in my life. He didn’t just promote my work; he elevated my entire career.”
The jaw-dropping moment came when Rana recounted the incident where Gill, a well-known figure with a massive online following, took to his YouTube channel and urged his millions of subscribers to watch Rana’s vlogs instead of his own. Gill told his followers to skip his content and spend time supporting Isar Rana.
In his vlog, Gill praised Rana’s journalistic prowess, saying, “Isar Rana is an exceptional journalist who deserves to be recognized. His work is brilliant, and I believe he should be promoted.” But it didn’t stop there. Gill went further, telling his viewers that he was perfectly fine if they didn’t watch his content at all, as long as they gave Rana’s channel the attention it deserved.
“This is something rare,” Rana continued, visibly moved. “A public figure with that kind of influence telling his followers to promote me over him? It was beyond humbling. It was life-changing. His words translated into real numbers — more subscribers, more viewership, more credibility.”
Isar Rana’s career trajectory took a massive turn after that gesture, which led to a wave of new subscribers and attention from both the media industry and the public. His rise in popularity can be directly attributed to the unprecedented promotion by Shahbaz Gill, and Rana believes that it gave him the exposure he needed to reach new heights in his journalistic journey.
For Rana, Gill’s gesture is not just about career advancement; it’s about mentorship and professional solidarity in a highly competitive industry. “When someone with such a huge following promotes you like that, you can’t help but feel like you’ve been blessed. Shahbaz played a pivotal role in my life” he added.!
