NATIONAL

31 countries where Pakistanis can travel visa-free

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD,: Despite a decline in its global standing, the Pakistani passport remains valuable for travelers, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 30 destinations worldwide. The latest Henley Passport Index reveals that Pakistan has dropped to 103rd place, now tied with Yemen, a fall from its previous rank of 96th, which allowed visa-free entry to 32 countries.

However, even with this setback, Pakistani passport holders still enjoy the freedom to visit a wide range of locations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands without needing a pre-approved visa. Countries like Qatar, Maldives, Nepal, and Cambodia offer visa-on-arrival services. Additionally, places such as Dominica, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago remain open for visa-free visits.

For some countries, Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs) are available, including Kenya, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.

The Henley Passport Index is a widely recognized ranking system that evaluates passports based on the number of countries their holders can enter without a visa, offering a key indicator of global travel access and diplomatic influence.

