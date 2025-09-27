NATIONAL

Pakistan, US agree to boost counterterrorism, intelligence cooperation

By Staff Correspondent

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Saturday, during his official visit to Washington.

The two officials discussed cooperation in key areas, including counterterrorism, illegal immigration, and officer exchange programs.

In a post on X, Naqvi described the meeting as “excellent” and praised the FBI director’s professionalism.

“Had an excellent meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with,” the minister wrote.

Previous article
CPEC 2.0 formally launched at 14th JCC meeting
Next article
Several villages cut off from each other after bridge collapses in Ubauro
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.