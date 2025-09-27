Pakistan, US agree to boost counterterrorism, intelligence cooperation

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Saturday, during his official visit to Washington.

The two officials discussed cooperation in key areas, including counterterrorism, illegal immigration, and officer exchange programs.

In a post on X, Naqvi described the meeting as “excellent” and praised the FBI director’s professionalism.

“Had an excellent meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel. We discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counter-terrorism, and officer exchange programs. His professionalism and vision make him a great partner to work with,” the minister wrote.