Pakistan believes in multilateralism; pursues dialogue, diplomacy for conflict resolution: PM Shehbaz

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism and it had pursued dialogue and diplomacy for conflict resolution.

Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO at Tianjin in China, he also reaffirmed the steadfast resolve to uphold the noble values of the Shanghai spirit. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the SCO charter.

For its part, PM said Pakistan seeks normal and stable relations with all its neighbours. He said Pakistan will continue its efforts along with all SCO members to promote peace, progress and prosperity in the entire region. He also called for a comprehensive and structured dialogue to discuss all outstanding disputes to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

He noted the SCO is a platform that best represents Pakistan’s abiding commitment to regional cooperation and integration. He said CPEC, the flagship project of BRI, can serve as a practical demonstration of SCO’s vision for regional connectivity and economic integration.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan supports and respects sovereignty and integrity of all SCO members and its neighbours. He said we also respect all international and bilateral treaties and expect similar principle to be followed by all SCO members.

He emphasized that uninterrupted access to due share of water as per existing treaties among the SCO members will strengthen the SCO working smoothly and will support the achievement of broader goals for which SCO was established.

Alluding to the unparalled sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said we condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the state terrorism. He said Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of the involvement of some foreign hands in the devastating Jaffar express train hostage incident as well as countless other terror attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Pakistan has always believed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is not only in our own interest but that of the entire region. He expressed the confidence that our trilateral meetings involving Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will have positive results in the times to come.

The Prime Minister highlighted the devastation caused by recent rains and floods in Pakistan and appreciated the international community including China’s support and solidarity. He also mentioned the country’s economic recovery achieved over the last eighteen months.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate end to Israeli gruesome violence and heart wrenching bloodshed in Gaza. He said Pakistan has consistently supported the UN mandated two state solution which is the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds al Sharif as its capital.

PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

During a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the Council of Heads of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of further strengthening political and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with neighbouring Iran, underlining the strong foundations of the relationship rooted in shared history, cultural heritage, and faith.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path toward de-escalation and stability.

Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations.

The Iranian President appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support and reaffirmed Iran’s determination to enhance bilateral collaboration in various areas of mutual interest.

The Iranian President expressed his sorrow on the loss of precious lives and property in the on-going floods across Pakistan and said that the Government and people of Iran are standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.