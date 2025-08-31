NATIONAL

Anti-polio drive set to launch across Pakistan except flood-hit Punjab

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A week-long anti-polio campaign is set to begin tomorrow (Sept 1) in 99 high-risk districts across the country, with authorities urging parents to ensure every child under the age of five receives the oral vaccine.

Media outlets, including national television, radio stations and leading newspapers, will actively support the drive by broadcasting press briefings, public service announcements and field updates aimed at raising awareness, dispelling myths around vaccination and reinforcing the message of unity in safeguarding children’s health.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal, speaking to a local news channel, appealed to journalists and community influencers to amplify accurate information and counter misinformation regarding the safety and effectiveness of the oral polio vaccine.

“Parental support is vital to ensure every child under five is vaccinated and protected from lifelong paralysis,” the minister said, adding that provincial governments must step up efforts, particularly in regions where the virus continues to circulate quietly and persistently.

A polio programme official confirmed that the vaccination campaign has been postponed in several flood-affected districts of Punjab due to the ongoing crisis.

In all other regions, however, teams will administer drops to children under five to protect them against the crippling disease.

