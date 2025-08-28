Army, NDMA step up rescue as raging rivers ‘threaten’ Punjab after Indian discharges

Army launch massive flood relief drive, evacuated 28,000 and distributed 225 tons of ration: DG ISPR

29 Army medical camps treat over 20,700 flood victims in Punjab, KP, GB and AJK: Lt-Gen Chaudhry

KKH reopened, 104 roads cleared, and three key bridges repaired in KP and GB despite harsh weather: DG

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during operations; Army vows continued national response

PM Shehbaz closely monitoring situation, to visit flood-hit areas soon: Tarar

Army troops requisitioned in eight Punjab districts, including Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sargodha and Hafizabad

Seven people, including five from the same family swept away by floodwater in Sambrial: Rescue 1122

FFD in its weekly outlook, warns Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages expected to attain a ‘very high’ flood level on Sept 4 to 5

It says ‘very high to exceptionally high flood levels’ will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream and River Ravi at Jassar and downstream

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: Pakistan Army scaled up rescue and relief operations with all disaster management departments “put on red alert” as floodwaters swell to a “very dangerous level across all Punjab’s rivers following “discharges by India” while the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) evacuated more than 210,000 people to safer places, predicting widespread torrential rains over the next 48 hours.

The fresh data released by the NDMA shows that more than 800 people have been killed across Pakistan since the monsoon season began on June 26 while the worst rains spell that began on Aug. 15, still ongoing, with the latest surge of floodwaters in the Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi rivers turning Punjab into the hardest-hit region.

Large swathes of the province are inundated and the government has called for the deployment of army units in multiple districts, including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Narowal, Okara, Hafizabad and Sargodha, for rescue and relief operations.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry detailed briefing, ongoing flood relief and rescue operations 🔳#Pakistan Army’s nationwide deployment in flood affected areas 🔳 #Punjab Floods latest update 🔳#Kartarpur Rescue Operation 🔳Gujranwala, Bahawalpur 🔳Khyber… pic.twitter.com/dyerP4uRIz — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 27, 2025

Reuters reported on Wednesday India has opened all gates of major dams on rivers in its part of the Kashmir region following heavy rains, and has warned neighboring Pakistan of the possibility of downstream flooding.

Addressing a press briefing, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday said that, on the special directives of the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), one engineer brigade along with 19 infantry and medical units had been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in flood-hit districts across the country.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and the Director General of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Chaudhry said that Army flood response units had already been mobilized in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). So far, around 28,000 people have been rescued during ongoing operations, he added.

He informed that the Army had established 29 medical camps across Punjab, KP, GB and AJK, where more than 20,700 people have received treatment, while over 225 tons of food rations had been distributed among flood-affected communities. Despite adverse weather, Army Aviation completed 26 sorties, repaired three major bridges (two in KP and one in GB), and cleared 104 roads in coordination with civil authorities. The Karakoram Highway (KKH) is now fully open, while the remaining roads in GB are expected to be cleared within the next 24–48 hours, he added.

Highlighting major rescue efforts, Lt Gen Chaudhry said the Army was conducting boat operations in Kartarpur Sahib, and aviation assets would join once weather conditions improved. Around 9,000 people and livestock have been evacuated to safe areas in Kasur, where a military relief centre and medical camps have also been set up.

Although floods have not yet reached Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, the DG ISPR said, four engineer and infantry units are on standby with relief camps already established. Over 2,000 people have been shifted from areas witnessing a rise in water flow. In KP, he added, one engineer brigade, two engineer units, four infantry units, an urban search-and-rescue team and a medical battalion were actively engaged in relief work.

Corps Commander Lahore oversees flood Relief and Rescue Ops In Lahore Division, approximately 500 #PakistanArmy officers and soldiers are engaged in relief operations.#Pakistan #Punjabfloods #ISPR In Kasur, the evacuation of people stranded in flood-affected areas to safe… pic.twitter.com/kw2rLP2xN6 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 27, 2025

In Gujranwala division, six infantry and two engineer units, equipped with boats and heavy equipment, had been deployed along with two medical camps. So far, 6,000 people have been evacuated in collaboration with local authorities.

Lt Gen Chaudhry stressed that the Army was maintaining strict vigilance along the working boundary, ensuring no post in flood-affected areas had been vacated. He, however, confirmed that two Army personnel had embraced martyrdom and two others were injured during relief operations.

Reaffirming unity, he said the Pakistan Army and the nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder, adding that “no malicious force can create divisions between the people and their Army.”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the government was ensuring uninterrupted supply of relief goods, including tents, to displaced families. He praised the effectiveness of the early warning system, which enabled timely evacuation and significantly minimized casualties.

ہنگامی اطلاع: دریائے راوی میں شدید سیلابی صورتحال

اپڈیٹ، 27 اگست 2025، صبح 1:29 بجے

دریائے راوی میں سیلابی صورتحال انتہائی سنگین ہے۔ جسر کے مقام پر بہاؤ 2 لاکھ کیوسک سے تجاوز کر چکا ہے جو کہ غیر معمولی بلند سیلابی سطح ہے۔کوٹ نینا کے مقام پر بہاؤ 2.5 لاکھ کیوسک تک پہنچ گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/fCSaSFsRtd — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 26, 2025

He pointed out that rivers Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi in Punjab had witnessed a sharp rise in water levels, with flows at Khanki exceeding one million cusecs and moving towards Qadirabad, adding the NDMA, PDMA and local administrations were in constant coordination to ensure timely alerts and effective relief work.

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation, receiving regular briefings on forecasts for the next 24–48 hours. The Prime Minister has directed further strengthening of the early warning system, swift delivery of relief supplies, and was scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas soon, he added.

Tarar underscored that the current response was a “National Response”, with the Pakistan Army, civil institutions, and provincial governments working in unison. He said the Prime Minister had also instructed authorities to prohibit construction along riverbeds in the future.

Once the relief phase concludes, the minister added, the government will conduct a comprehensive assessment of damages and ensure rehabilitation of the affected population.

210,000 evacuated safely as NDMA warns of fresh rains, rising water flow

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik on Wednesday said that nearly 210,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-hit regions, with no casualties reported so far.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, HI (M), Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (#NDMA) detailed briefing, latest info on #Floods in #Pakistan 🔳 210,000 people rescued with zero fatalities 🔳 Pakistan Army deployed nationwide#PunjabFloods #ISPR pic.twitter.com/dN1No3kfEB — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 27, 2025

Briefing the media, he said large-scale rescue operations were carried out in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and other agencies. Evacuees have been shifted to relief camps where they are being provided medical care, food and other essential services. These camps, he added, would remain functional until families could safely return to their homes.

دریائے راوی میں سیلابی ریلے کیوجہ سے شاہدرہ ،پارک ویو اور موٹر وے ٹو کے نشیبی علاقوں پر سیلاب کا خطرہ

دریائے ستلج میں گنڈا سنگھ والا کے مقام پر 2.45 لاکھ کیوسک کا انتہائی اونچے درجے کا سیلابی ریلہ موجود جس میں مزید اضافہ متوقع۔ pic.twitter.com/AbjSjlDSB7 — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 26, 2025

The NDMA chief acknowledged the logistical support from the Prime Minister’s Office, which has supplied 5,000 tents for ongoing relief efforts. He also informed that the prime minister will visit vulnerable areas on Thursday, including Narowal, Sialkot and flood-affected parts of Lahore along the Sutlej River.

Lt-Gen Malik cautioned that fresh rainfall is expected between August 29 and September 9, particularly in catchment areas, and directed local administrations, NGOs and stakeholders to take precautionary measures. He said water flow at Panjnad was likely to surge between 600,000 and 700,000 cusecs in the coming days, with pressure levels at Kotri and Guddu also being closely monitored.

He added that evacuations from flood-hit villages along the Sutlej River were continuing as water levels rose. Coordinated efforts by the Army, Rangers, Rescue 1122 and the Punjab PDMA were prioritizing the relocation of vulnerable groups. Army formations, acting on directives from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), are executing evacuation operations in their respective zones.

ہنگامی اطلاع:خانکی ہیڈورکس پر شدید سیلابی صورتحال:

اپڈیٹ: 27 اگست، دوپہر 12 بجے دریائے چناب میں خانکی کے مقام پر پانی کا بہاؤ 10 لاکھ کیوسک سے تجاوز،جبکہ ہیڈ ورکس کی ڈیزائن کردہ گنجائش 8 لاکھ کیوسک۔ شدید سیلابی ریلے کے باعث ہیڈ ورکس کے ہائیڈرولک ڈھانچے کو نقصان پہنچ سکتا۔ pic.twitter.com/JhX8BS9D2j — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 27, 2025

Additional rains are also forecast in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The NDMA urged citizens to stay updated through its Disaster Alert mobile application, which provides safety guidelines and area-specific advisories.

Reaffirming NDMA’s preparedness, Lt Gen Malik said early warnings have been issued for the next 25 to 45 days, with particular focus on northern Punjab, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), where heavy rainfall may trigger further flooding.

NDMA predicts widespread torrential rains over the next 48 hours

In a weather advisory issue later in Wednesday, the NDMA predicted widespread torrential rains over the next 48 hours, driven by strong monsoon currents surging from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

“These systems are expected to intensify across Pakistan’s upper and central regions, raising the risk of urban flooding, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas,” the advisory added.

It said the moisture-laden system is expected to trigger intense downpours, particularly over the Ravi River watershed, where moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding and riverine overflow.

“The Ravi River has already surged to an exceptionally high flood level at Jassar, with water flow reaching 202,020 cusecs. At Shahdara and Head Baloki, the river continues to swell at medium flood levels, posing a growing threat to nearby communities,” the NDMA stated.

The advisory said that floodwaters have placed Narowal, Shahdara, and the northern suburbs of Lahore at heightened risk while emergency teams are closely monitoring vulnerable union councils including Shahdara, Kot Mahbo, Jia Moosa, Aziz Colony, Qaiser Town, Faisal Park, Dheer, and Kot Begum.

In Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala tehsil, high-risk areas include Faizpur Khu, Dhameek, Doka, Burj Attari, and Kot Abdul Malik, while Ganesh Pur in Nankana Sahib also remains vulnerable.

In Kasur’s Pattoki tehsil, Phool Nagar, Rakh Khan Kay, Nathi Khalsa, Lambe Jagir, Kot Sardar, Hanjray Kalan, Bhattrowal Kalan, and Noshehra Gaye are under threat. In Khanewal district, flooding is feared in Ghauspur (Mian Channu), Umeed Garh, Kot Islam, and Abdul Hakim (Kabirwala).

#Pakistan Rangers Punjab continues relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas Pakistan Rangers #Punjab, along with other institutions, is engaged in rescue operations in flood-affected border areas. #ISPR In the vicinity of Ganda Singh Wala in Kasur district, Rangers… pic.twitter.com/NqHoHz6PoF — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 27, 2025

The NDMA advised residents in flood-prone areas to adopt precautionary measures, including preparing emergency kits with clean drinking water, dry food, essential medicines, and a torch. Local administrations have been directed to activate contingency plans and ensure public safety.

The situation remains under close observation, with further advisories to be issued as conditions evolve, the NDMA advisory concluded.

Qadirabad dam embankment blown up as it braces for flood surge

The authorities have blown up an embankment next to the monsoon-engorged Qadirabad dam, AFP reports.

Authorities carried out a controlled explosion of an embankment at Qadirabad dam on the Chenab River as the water levels rose.

دریائے چناب ہیڈ قادرآباد پر انتہائی اونچے درجے کا سیلاب، پانی کا بہاؤ 9 لاکھ 35 ہزار کیوسک ریکارڈ۔

بند کو بچانے کیلئے ایمرجنسی میں رائٹ مارجنل بند پر بریچنگ کی گئی۔#PDMApunjab #FloodAlert #DisasterManagement #StaySafe #Monsoon2025 pic.twitter.com/0tiaKXS5iE — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) August 27, 2025

“To save the structure, we have breached the right marginal embankment so that the flow of the water reduces,” said Mazhar Hussain, the spokesperson for Punjab PDMA.

Seven swept away by floodwaters in Sambrial: rescue official

Meanwhile, seven people were swept away by floodwater in Sambrial, including five people belonging to the same family, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

“Seven people were washed away in floodwater in Majra Kalan,” said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Waseem. “The bodies of a woman and her child have been recovered, while two other children and her husband are still missing.

He added that someone who went to pick up relatives in the area and a 65-year-old man were also washed away.

The spokesperson stated that over 50 villages have been submerged due to the Chenab River overflowing.

“Around 110 stranded people have been rescued, but some are still trapped in their homes due to severe flooding,” Waseem said.

Punjab CM says risk of flooding in Shahdara tonight

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz warned that there is a risk of flooding in Shahdara and the area of the Ravi River.

“The Lahore Commissioner and DC have been instructed to completely evacuate areas at risk and complete preparations,” she added. “They have fulfilled these instructions and thanks to timely evacuations, precious lives have been saved.”

The Punjab CM stated that the whole of Punjab is inundated and that an unprecedented amount of water is flowing through the Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers.

“There is nowhere for this water to be drained, which is why a lot of low-lying areas have been submerged,” she said during a meeting.

“There should be nothing lacking in our preparedness,” CM Maryam highlighted.

The Punjab chief minister issued further instructions to officials regarding relief camps, ordering them to ensure that they are livable and that supplies of food and medicine are available.

“Wherever you have set up relief camps, they are your responsibility,” CM Maryam said, addressing provincial officials.

She instructed health secretaries to dispatch field hospitals and ‘Clinics on Wheels’ to areas which are inundated or susceptible to outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has requested one helicopter from the Pakistan Army to “support ongoing flood relief and rescue operations”, according to a notification from the Punjab Home Department.

سیالکوٹ کی میڈیا مارکیٹ، سیلاب نے تباہی پھیر دی، اللہ کرم فرمائے pic.twitter.com/xWk4wS6PSI — Zafar Naqvi (@ZafarNaqviZN) August 27, 2025

“The current flood situation has escalated rapidly, leading to widespread displacement, loss of infrastructure and a critical need for air support to reach out to the stranded population, monitor [the] situation through aerial survey, and deliver essential supplies,” the notification, available with Dawn.com, read.

Hafizabad 8th Punjab district to call in army

The Punjab Home Department has requested the deployment of troops in Hafizabad, following the requisition letters for the other seven districts issued earlier.

In a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the deployment of army in seven districts.

پنجاب کے دریاؤں میں سیلابی صورتحال کے پیشِ نظر وزیراعلی پنجاب کی ہدایت پر فوری امدادی اقدامات کیلئے 7 اضلاع میں فوج طلب کر لی گئی۔ محکمہ داخلہ پنجاب نے ضلعی انتظامیہ کی امداد اور انسانی جانوں کے تحفظ کیلئے لاہور، قصور، سیالکوٹ، فیصل آباد، نارووال، اوکاڑہ اور سرگودھا میں فوج طلب… pic.twitter.com/kivhTrYjkx — Home Department Punjab (@homedptpunjab) August 26, 2025

The army has been requisitioned in eight districts of Punjab — namely Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Sargodha and Hafizabad — to support district administrations in protecting lives and property.

Toba Tek Singh district administration placed on high alert

Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Toba Tek Singh district administration has been placed on high alert as authorities brace for a possible flood in the River Ravi, according to a press release.

Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Naeem Sandhu and District Police Officer (DPO) Ibadat Nisar have visited the Ravi-adjacent locality of Mal Fattiana to assess the flood situation.

“During the visit, they monitored the evacuation of residents to safer locations and inspected the facilities at relief camps,” the press release read. “DC Sandhu emphasised that [the] timely and safe relocation of affected families is a priority.”

During a meeting, DC Sandhu said that 48 villages in the Kamalia and Pir Mahal tehsils are being evacuated, while five relief camps and a control room have been established to monitor water levels continuously.

The Irrigation Department stated that floodwater from Balloki Headworks is expected to reach Head Sadhnai within 24 hours. Sandhu added that the army has also been requisitioned to assist in case of emergencies.

Banks of Ravi River around Tandlianwala evacuated

Faisalabad district officials have been informed by authorities in Tandlianwala that all localities near the bank of the Ravi River have been evacuated, with people relocated to nearby government schools where flood relief camps have been set up.

According to a press release, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim Nasir, City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar and Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner Azka visited the banks of the Ravi River near Mari Pattan, Miuza Alam Shah and Sheraz Pattan.

Local officials briefed them that medical and livestock camps had been established in affected areas, while the DC said six relief camps had been made functional in Mouza Malangi, Mouza Kurr, Mari Pattan, Chak 608 GB, Alam Shah, Sheraz Pattan and Mouza Pir Salahuddin.

Irrigation department officials said that in the Ravi near Tandlianwala, the flow was recorded at 40,000 cusecs and was expected to rise to between 100,000 and 150,000 cusecs within 24 hours. The DC claimed that food and potable water are being supplied in the relief camps.

At least 1,358 citizens relocated to safe areas: Jhang police

The Jhang police have confirmed that teams evacuated 1,358 citizens to safe areas from areas affected by flooding, according to a press release.

“They (the rescued people) included 665 males, 457 females and 263 children, besides 1,392 animals,” the press release read, quoting a Jhang police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the localities of Durraj, Garh Maharaja, Islampur, Karrianwala, Thatha Mala, Sheikh Ali, Jhallar Awan, Ballian, Moonghar, Abadi Kanwan and Thatha Jhphana were evacuated.

A press release from the Jhang deputy commissioner’s (DC) office states that Rescue 1122 has deployed boats and emergency medical staff at 20 vulnerable points in Punjab’s Jhang district.

The statement added that 18 flood relief camps have been established across the district, with eight in Jhang, three in Shorkot, four in Ahmed Pur Sial, and three in Athara Hazari.

The DC was quoted as saying that food and other necessities will be supplied to people relocated from flood-prone areas. He also instructed education authorities to close schools in affected areas for the safety of students and teachers.

According to the press release, the meeting was informed that the Irrigation Department has shifted heavy machinery to strengthen spurs.

Meanwhile, Jhang Commissioner Maryam Khan, Brigadier Muhammad Iftikhar and Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar visited Jhang and Chiniot to review the arrangements made by the district administration and inspect the Chenab’s spurs in Shah Jewana and Chund Bharwana areas.

The leaves of all government employees in Punjab’s Jhang district have been cancelled until further notice to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of flood areas.

A press release from the Jhang deputy commissioner’s office said that the district administration has ordered rescue teams to move people living in low-lying areas to safe locations immediately.

‘Riverbank resorts to be razed for flood risks’: Musadik

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik has said that the federal government has evolved a strategy to demolish all illegal and unsafe resorts built along riverbanks to avoid flood risks, warning that no one, no matter how powerful, will be spared, APP reports.

“These luxury resorts, whether legal or illegal, are not just buildings. In floods, they turn into missiles that smash through downstream villages, destroying lives and livelihoods,” Malik said while addressing the CIPFA-ICAP Public Financial Management Conference.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued clear orders for their removal, adding: “We will raze them all. No exceptions, no exemptions”.

‘Very high’ flood expected in Sindh’s Guddu, Sukkur on Sept 4-5: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued a weekly outlook, warning that the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur barrages was expected to attain a “very high” flood level on Sept 4 to 5.

The FFD said “very high to exceptionally high flood levels will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream, [as well as] River Ravi at Jassar and downstream”.

The division forecasted “high to very high” flood levels in the nullahs of Ravi and Chenab during the next 24 hours. It added that Trimmu Barrage on Chenab was expected to attain an “exceptionally high” flood level on Friday evening.

Madhopur Headworks at River Ravi in India has collapsed 🚨 As per Indian side, atleast 4x flood gates have collapsed while others have sustained damages. pic.twitter.com/2aUzQbyi5B — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 27, 2025

“River Chenab at Panjnad (including discharges from Balloki and Islam) is expected to attain [a] very high flood level on September 2,” the alert warned.

President Zardari orders Sindh govt to start preparing for floods

President Asif Ali Zardari has ordered the Sindh government to begin preparing for floods, according to a statement from the PPP.

“The president directed the Government of Sindh to immediately start preparing for the massive body of water approaching the province, in the next few days,” the statement read.

It added that the president expressed deep grief and sorrow over the devastation caused by heavy floods in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, according to a statement from the Presidency.

صدر آصف علی زرداری کا پنجاب، خیبر پختونخوا، گلگت بلتستان اور آزاد جموں و کشمیر میں سیلاب اور بارشوں سے ہونے والی تباہی پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار صدر مملکت کی جاں بحق افراد کے اہل خانہ سے دلی تعزیت اور ہمدردی سیلاب متاثرین سے مکمل یکجہتی کا اظہار، صدر آصف علی زرداری سیلاب… — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) August 27, 2025

“The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who suffered losses of life, property, livestock, and farms,” the statement read. “He expressed complete solidarity with the affected people during these challenging times.”

The president also appreciated the armed forces and emergency rescue teams, who “demonstrated exemplary valour and commitment to the people of Pakistan in their hour of need”.

The president expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would overcome this trial with the same resilience they demonstrated during the floods of 2010 and 2022, the statement concluded.

Sindh govt appoints 6 ministers as focal persons amid flood situation

The Sindh government has appointed six provincial ministers as focal persons in view of flood concerns in the province to monitor and assess potential risks in districts along the Indus River, according to an order from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The order read that the appointed ministers will oversee the right and left banks of the river within their respective jurisdictions.

For the area from Guddu to Sukkur, Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has been appointed as the focal person for the right bank, while Agriculture, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar will oversee the left bank.

For the area from Sukkur to Kotri, Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo will oversee the right bank, while Energy and Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will oversee the left bank.

Below Kotri, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Minister Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi has been appointed as the focal person for the right bank, while Livestock and Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani will oversee the left bank.

The notification also directed all MPAs from districts along the Indus River to remain in their constituencies for the next week and maintain close coordination with the designated focal persons.

The appointed ministers have been instructed to work with the Sindh Irrigation Department to assess flood risks and involve MPAs in the protection and monitoring of river embankments.

Kh Asif visits Nullah Aik, low lying areas of Sialkot

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday visited Nullah Aik and reviewed situation following the recent heavy rains in the city.

He observed the potential hazards in the low-lying areas and the drainage system, and directed the civic agencies concerned to take immediate steps for saving people from any loss of life and property. He said: “I am here among the people and will ensure the provision of all possible relief”.

کوئی اور پہنچے نا پہنچے خواجہ صاحب اور ان کے MPA ہر جگہ پہنچیں گے نان سٹاپ پورے حلقے کا وزٹ جہاں جہاں لوگ سیلاب سے متاثر ہوئے ہیں pic.twitter.com/wY1yNOE9FG — 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝘁 (@iranbutt85) August 27, 2025

He said the government and the administration were standing by the people in this hour of difficulty. Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram were also present on the occasion.

President expresses deep grief over flood related devastation across country

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the devastation caused by heavy floods and rains in vast areas across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a statement, the president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who suffered losses of life, property, livestock, and farms.

He expressed complete solidarity with the affected people during these challenging times.

“Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the brave armed forces and emergency rescue teams, who have demonstrated exemplary valour and commitment to the people of Pakistan in their hour of need,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب کی ہدایت پر قصور کی پولیس اور ضلعی انتظامیہ دریائے ستلج کے سیلاب متاثرین کی امدادی سرگرمیوں میں مصروف۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/sfwwnjHZoD — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) August 27, 2025

The president directed the government of Sindh to immediately start preparing for the massive body of water approaching the province, in the next few days.

He also expressed the confidence that the people of Pakistan would overcome this trial with the same resilience it demonstrated during the floods of 2010 and 2022.