Pakistan, Belarus finalize extradition treaty, agree on counter-narcotics, police training

- Naqvi, his Belarusian counterpart Kubrakov hold high-level talks at Ministry of Interior
- Both sides finalize extradition treaty, sign a protocol to operationalize its implementation
- Joint Working Group to be set up for structured security cooperation
- MoU on counter-narcotics, police training exchange program in the pipeline
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus on Wednesday finalized an extradition treaty and signed a protocol for its implementation, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Belarusian counterpart Ivan Kubrakov held wide-ranging talks in Islamabad to expand security and labour cooperation.
Held at the Ministry of Interior, the two sides—accompanied by senior officials—discussed cooperation in counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, border security and institutional capacity building. Both sides described the signing of the extradition protocol as a major step towards curbing transnational crime and strengthening judicial cooperation.
It was also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group between the two interior ministries to provide a structured platform for sustained dialogue. “The formation of this group will prove beneficial in promoting relations between Pakistan and Belarus,” Minister Naqvi said after the meeting.
بیلاروس کے وزیر داخلہ ایوان کُبرکوف کا دورہ پاکستان، وزارت داخلہ آمد
وفاقی وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی نے بیلاروس کے وزیر داخلہ ایوان کُبرکوف کا وزارت داخلہ آمد پر خیر مقدم کیا
وفاقی وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی کی بیلاروس کے وزیر داخلہ ایوان کُبرکوف سےملاقات
دونوں وزرائے داخلہ کے درمیان وفود… pic.twitter.com/h3Ebu2uJbW
— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) August 27, 2025
Both countries decided to soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding on counter-narcotics, while an exchange program for police training will also be launched. Officials noted that the collaboration would enhance Pakistan’s law enforcement capacity and provide Belarus access to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism expertise.
On the economic front, Naqvi welcomed the signing of a separate MoU between Belarus and Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, under which thousands of Pakistani workers will be employed in Belarus. “We will ensure that only the best workforce is sent after thorough scrutiny,” he assured.
Belarusian Interior Minister Kubrakov reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan, praising its people as hardworking and skilled. He extended an invitation to Naqvi to visit Belarus, saying such an engagement would further cement ties.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior, senior officials of the ministry, Commandant National Police Academy, DG Cybercrime, DG Anti-Narcotics Force, and other concerned officers.
Officials said the high-level engagement reflects Pakistan’s broader efforts to strengthen partnerships with friendly countries in Eastern Europe, diversify security collaboration, and create new opportunities for labour mobility.
