Man dies from electric shock in Chak Jhumra

A 42-year-old man tragically died after suffering an electric shock while working near Bernala in the Chak Jhumra police area. Muhammad Boota Ghulam Dastgir, a resident of Bahawalpur, was struck by a powerful electric current and lost consciousness.

He was provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. The police took custody of his body, completed the necessary formalities, and handed it over to the family.

In a separate incident, a factory owner has been accused of raping a woman after luring her with the promise of employment. The victim filed a complaint at Madina Town police station, stating that the suspect, Tanveer, assaulted her at gunpoint. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspect.

In another case, two minors were saved from attempted sexual assault in different areas of the city. The suspects in both incidents were arrested.