Two terrorists killed planning attack on police in Mianwali IBO: CTD

Explosive materials, two rifles, hand grenades and bullets also recovered during Kundian operation

MIANWALI/LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have killed two terrorists planning attack on the police in Mianwali, according to the CTD.

In a statement issued after the operation on Friday, the Punjab CTD said, “Two terrorists were killed during an operation near Kundian in Mianwali.”

It said that the CTD acted on a tip-off after receiving intelligence that the terrorists were planning to attack police and other institutions.

“During the operation, the CTD and terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire, as a result of which two terrorists were killed by their own accomplices, while six of them managed to escape.”

According to the statement, the CTD recovered “explosive materials, two rifles, hand grenades, and bullets” from the terrorists.

“The terrorists had completed their plans to target the police and other institutions,” it said.

The CTD spokesperson said that the process of identifying the two terrorists was underway, while a search operation was launched to arrest the terrorists who escaped.

Punjab CTD was “diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is committed to uprooting the menace of terrorism,” the statement added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commended the security agencies for killing the terrorists while carrying out a successful operation by the CTD in Kundian. She said, “The CTD has successfully conducted an operation on the hideouts of the terrorists who were planning to carry out riots and terrorist activities in Mianwali.”

She highlighted, “The terrorists will find no refuge anywhere and the Punjab government will launch a crackdown against the terrorists so as to protect the lives and property of the people in the province.”

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

The CTD regularly carries out operations across the province to prevent terrorism-related activities and gather intelligence. Operating under the provincial police department, the Punjab CTD plays a key role in maintaining internal security and countering terrorism within the country.

Last month, Punjab CTD killed five terrorists and successfully thwarted a terror plot in Taunsa Sharif in a “major counter-terrorism breakthrough.”

In April, the law enforcement agency foiled major attacks by arresting 10 terrorists belonging to banned organisations during 189 operations in different areas of Punjab.