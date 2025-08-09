14 more ‘Indian-sponsored’ terrorists killed along Pak-Afghan border in Zhob: ISPR

Military’s media wing says total number of Khawarij terrorists eliminated in two days rises to 47

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 14 more terrorists of “Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij” during a ‘sanitisation’ operation near the Pak-Afghan border in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said in a statement, bringing the total number of terrorists eliminated in two days to 47.

A day earlier, security forces thwarted a major infiltration attempt from Afghanistan, killing at least 33 terrorists in the Zhob district of Balochistan. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a “sanitization operation” was ongoing to clear residual terrorist elements in the area.

“On the night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

“During the conduct of the operation, 14 more Indian-sponsored Khwarij were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij,” the ISPR noted.

This followed the “successful engagements by the security forces in the general area of Sambaza, Zhob District, on 7-8 August 2025, during which 33 khwarij were sent to hell.”

“The number of Khwarij killed in the two-day anti-infiltration operation has risen to 47,” the military highlighted.

On night 7/8 August 2025, movement of a large group of khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan. Own troops… pic.twitter.com/kNneEMrZrW — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2025

“The security forces remain committed to securing the nation’s frontiers and thwarting attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan,” the statement asserted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for killing 47 militants of Fitna al-Khawarij who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan through the Zhob district over the past two days.

In a statement, the prime minister said, “The brave personnel of our security forces risked their lives to thwart the terrorists’ infiltration and crushed their evil designs.”

He said the entire nation stood united with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism. Sharif reaffirmed his government’s “unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the security forces and praised their professionalism.

“The nation looks with admiration at the successes of the security forces against the terrorists of the Indian conspiracy. The security forces have brought the Indian-sponsored terrorists involved in spreading chaos in Balochistan to an exemplary end,” he said in a post on X.

He added, “The security forces, through timely operations, sent 47 terrorists of ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ to hell in two days. By taking swift action, they foiled a sinister conspiracy to sabotage peace in Balochistan.”

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 percent over the past year to 1,081.