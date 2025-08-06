Rallies echo as Pakistan strengthens Kashmir stance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed Youm-e-Istehsal on Tuesday with nationwide rallies, seminars, and diplomatic events to protest against India’s illegal revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. The day served as a potent reminder of India’s ongoing oppression in the disputed region, with Pakistan’s leadership, civil society, and international allies renewing calls for justice and self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

The central rally in Islamabad, organized by the government, began at the Foreign Office and concluded at D-Chowk. The event saw participation from federal ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, students, and civil society activists. At 10 am, the nation observed a one-minute silence in honor of the Kashmiri martyrs who have fallen victim to India’s oppressive occupation. The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) also hosted a seminar titled “August 5 and Beyond: Violations of International Law in IIOJK.”

During the seminar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed accused India of implementing “Hindutva fascism” and compared its policies to “Israeli apartheid” in Palestine. He stated, “India’s actions in Kashmir mirror the worst forms of colonial oppression. The world must act before it’s too late.” Former AJK President Sardar Masood Khan dismissed India’s claims of development in Kashmir, asking, “If Kashmir is truly prospering under India, why are Kashmiris still barred from visiting martyrs’ graves? The truth is, India fears the Kashmiri people’s unbreakable spirit.”

Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani described August 5 as a day of betrayal. In an emotional interview with state media, he stated, “India thought it could erase Kashmir’s identity, but the resistance grows stronger. Pakistan’s support gives us hope that justice will prevail.”

From the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan to the bustling streets of Karachi, Pakistanis from all walks of life participated in rallies, seminars, and marches to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. In Gilgit, a major rally was held at Sir Syed Boys High School, where Governor Syed Mehdi Shah addressed a large crowd. He called August 5 a “black day” in history, saying that India violated international law and UN resolutions on that day. “The people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand firmly with our Kashmiri brethren, and we will continue our struggle until Kashmir is free,” he asserted.

In Quetta, Mastung, and other districts, protests were led by government officials, including Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar. Speakers condemned India’s “state terrorism” and called on the United Nations to intervene. In Peshawar, a massive rally led by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that Pakistan is prepared to take decisive action. “We have already shown India our strength in the May conflict. If the world continues to ignore Kashmir’s suffering, Pakistan will not remain silent,” he declared.

In Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon stressed the “historic role” of Pakistani leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in advocating for Kashmir. He added, “From Quaid-e-Azam to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan’s leadership has always stood with Kashmir. Today, despite political differences, all parties are united on this issue.”

Pakistani embassies across the globe organized events to highlight India’s human rights abuses in Kashmir. In Tehran, Iranian scholars joined Pakistani diplomats in condemning India’s actions, labeling Kashmir a “test case for global justice.” The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, screened documentaries showcasing Indian atrocities, urging the UAE to support Kashmir’s cause. A photo exhibition in Tokyo highlighted the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

Speakers in rallies, seminars, and other events continued to call for international intervention to stop India’s reign of terror in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where enforced disappearances, pellet gun injuries, and media blackouts persist. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking at the main Youm-e-Istehsal event in the federal capital, declared, “The time for silence is over. The world must act before another generation of Kashmiris is lost to oppression.”