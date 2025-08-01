Nawaz Sharif, UAE envoy discuss fraternal relations, economic partnership

Punjab keen to expand cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi on Friday called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, according to Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides held a detailed discussion on how to expand bilateral cooperation in fraternal relations, economic partnership, education, science, and sustainable development, said a handout issued by the Punjab DGPR.

Both Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab chief minister warmly welcomed the UAE ambassador and conveyed best wishes and goodwill of the people of Punjab to the visionary leadership and people of the UAE. They agreed to take cooperation between Pakistan and UAE to new heights and paid tribute to the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They appreciated the scientific progress, environmental friendliness, and modern vision of UAE leadership, it added.

The PML-N president emphasized, ”The relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is not just diplomatic but a bond of hearts,” saying the bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE have always stood the test of time.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said, “We are keen to further expand cooperation with UAE in fields of education, research, and environment.” She added, “Visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passport holders between Pakistan and UAE is commendable.” She highlighted, “The increase in Pak-UAE bilateral trade volume is a source of joy. Education, health, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors in Punjab have been put on the path of innovation.” She invited UAE investors, institutions, and the business community to invest in Punjab, which “she dubbed” the best choice of investment with its business-friendly environment.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Nawaf Bin Saeed al-Maliki called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and discussed matters of mutual interest, economic cooperation, defense partnership, and issues related to the unity of the Muslim Ummah, said a statement from the CM’s Office on Thursday.

During the meeting, the former premier and the Punjab chief minister conveyed their best wishes and heartfelt respect to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen historical, political, economic, and defense relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They agreed to further expand defense partnership, joint training, intelligence exchange, and mutual cooperation.