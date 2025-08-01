Enduring Sino-Pak partnership to keep play a pivotal role in regional stability: COAS

Field Marshal Munir reaffirms Pakistan Army and the PLA are true brothers-in-arms

Extends warm welcome to Chinese guests, congratulates PLA on its 98th founding anniversary

Describes bond between the two nations as unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient

Chinese envoy reaffirms China’s unwavering commitment to strategic partnership with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday stressed that the “enduring partnership” between Pakistan and China will continue to play a pivotal role in regional stability, according to the military’s media wing.

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir made the remarks at the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, commemorated at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday, according to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief emphasized that their enduring partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting regional stability and safeguarding shared strategic interests,” the ISPR statement said.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Defence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong, Chinese Embassy officials, and senior military officers from the Pakistani tri-services were also present.

Field Marshal Munir extended a warm welcome to the Chinese guests and congratulated the PLA on its 98th founding anniversary, lauding the army’s “pivotal role in China’s defense, security, and nation-building,” the ISPR said.

The army chief emphasized that “despite shifting strategic dynamics, the friendship between the two nations has remained steadfast and unshakable,” according to the press release.

“The COAS underscored the strength and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations, describing the bond between the two nations as unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient amid evolving regional and global challenges.

“The Field Marshal highlighted that the Pakistan-China strategic relationship exemplifies mutual trust, unwavering support, and shared commitment,” the statement added.

Concluding his address, COAS Munir “reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army and the PLA are true brothers-in-arms,” the ISPR stated.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Zaidong expressed his sincere gratitude to the army chief for hosting the event commemorating the PLA’s 98th anniversary.

He acknowledged the steadfast role of the armed forces in the “fight against terrorism and reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for and commitment to its strategic partnership with Pakistan”, according to the ISPR.

The renewed affirmation of the strong bilateral ties comes just a week after COAS Munir paid an official visit to China, where he met with Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the visit, the Chinese leadership hailed the Pakistan Army as a “cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor” for peace in the region.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting regional peace, stability, and development.

In recent weeks, both countries have strengthened their cooperation in maritime, agriculture, media, disaster management, and various other fields.