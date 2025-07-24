UK releases report on ‘India’s transnational repression of Sikhs’ on Modi visit

LONDON: As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United Kingdom, the British government has declassified and released a trove of documents—including a damning 7-page report by the World Sikh Parliament—detailing alleged transnational repression of Sikh activists by Indian state actors.

The documents, published via the National Archives and parliamentary evidence submissions, have ignited scrutiny over India’s alleged targeting of diaspora Sikhs, particularly those advocating for Khalistan or criticizing New Delhi’s policies.

Submitted to a UK Parliamentary Committee inquiry on transnational repression, the report alleges “coordinated harassment and intimidation” of Sikh activists in the UK and other diasporas by Indian agencies or proxies.

The report claims that Indian TV channels aired a “hit-list” of UK-based Sikh activists. The list included names of individuals associated with Khalistan advocacy groups.

Organizations like Sikhs For Justice, Sikh Federation UK, and Dal Khalsa UK submitted written statements alleging that Indian diplomatic missions and intelligence operatives are monitoring Sikh gatherings, gurdwaras, and social media and Indian media is labeling activists as “terrorists” or “anti-nationals; cases of attempted assassinations, including the 2023 killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar—a case linked by Canadian intelligence to Indian agents— are being framed.

The release marks the first time the UK has officially published community-sourced evidence of these allegations, signaling growing parliamentary concern. Notably, the documents contrast with India’s longstanding denials of extraterritorial repression.

The Sikh Federation UK called for Modi to be questioned on these allegations during his visit, citing “megaphone diplomacy” by India to deflect criticism.

UK cross-party MPs have demanded scrutiny of India’s actions, with some comparing the tactics to Russia’s extraterritorial assassinations.