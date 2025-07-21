PTI hails senate KP Senate polls victory as triumph of loyalty, ideology

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) congratulated all members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for their unwavering ideological commitment and the newly elected party senators, stating that this victory represents not just the winning of a few Senate seats, but a triumph of loyalty, sacrifice and principled politics.

In a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department here on Monday, PTI Spokesperson said that the party achieved a remarkable victory by successfully electing all six of its nominated candidates in the polling for 11 Senate seats from the provincial assembly.

He said that the winning candidates included four candidates on general seats, one on the technocrat seat, and one on the women’s reserved seat. “This historic success is clear evidence of the unwavering loyalty, dedication, and ideological commitment of PTI’s elected members to their party, their leadership, and their vision,” he added.

PTI spokesperson stated that the party leadership showed their commitment to continue the journey for truth, justice and public representation under the fearless leadership of Imran Khan — triumphing through every test and trial.

It was said that prior to the election, various quarters engaged in negative propaganda and peddled conspiracy narratives, suggesting that PTI MPAs might defect, sell their conscience, or refuse to vote for the party’s nominees. “Today’s results have completely debunked such baseless rumors,” he added.

PTI spokesperson stated that every PTI MPA cast their vote with full confidence in the candidates nominated by our great leader, Imran Khan, securing their victory and proving that PTI members were not swayed by greed, pressure or fear.

“This triumph is not just about winning a few Senate seats — it is a victory of loyalty, sacrifice, ideological alignment and unwavering belief in true leadership,” he maintained.

PTI Spokesperson further stated that each member of Imran Khan’s caravan has sent a clear message that PTI’s soldiers are neither for sale, nor do they bow, nor do they become part of any conspiracy.