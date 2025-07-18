Former Minister Durrani, Senator Irfan Siddiqui agree to carry on dialogue for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior leader and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was called on by former Federal Minister for Information, Muhammad Ali Durrani here in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the prevailing political situation in the country.

Senator Durrani referred to internal and external challenges and said Pakistan needs political stability and for that matter dialogue is the way forward.

He said that politics is the art of opening closed doors and moving forward despite differences.

“The doors of dialogue must be opened, and the government should show magnanimity in this regard,” Durrani said.

He further urged seasoned and mature political leaders to step forward and play a constructive role in bridging political divides.

Senator Siddiqui reiterated that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML(N) has always kept the door open for dialogue.

“Our leadership’s democratic ethos does not believe in shutting down communication channels,” he said.

He referred to the offers made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said the PTI always chose to go for violent protests.

“It’s unfortunate and discouraging that PTI repeatedly chooses the path of confrontation over engagement,” he said.

Commending Durrani’s constructive approach, Siddiqui acknowledged that while political forces have had a bitter past, they have also learned from it and must now seek new paths toward democratic progress.

“Only through such positive democratic behavior can the country move forward,” added Senator Siddiqui.