NATIONAL

Former Minister Durrani, Senator Irfan Siddiqui agree to carry on dialogue for resolving political issues

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior leader and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was called on by former Federal Minister for Information, Muhammad Ali Durrani here in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the prevailing political situation in the country.

Senator Durrani referred to internal and external challenges and said Pakistan needs political stability and for that matter dialogue is the way forward.

He said that politics is the art of opening closed doors and moving forward despite differences.

“The doors of dialogue must be opened, and the government should show magnanimity in this regard,” Durrani said.

He further urged seasoned and mature political leaders to step forward and play a constructive role in bridging political divides.

Senator Siddiqui reiterated that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML(N) has always kept the door open for dialogue.

“Our leadership’s democratic ethos does not believe in shutting down communication channels,” he said.

He referred to the offers made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said the PTI always chose to go for violent protests.

“It’s unfortunate and discouraging that PTI repeatedly chooses the path of confrontation over engagement,” he said.

Commending Durrani’s constructive approach, Siddiqui acknowledged that while political forces have had a bitter past, they have also learned from it and must now seek new paths toward democratic progress.

“Only through such positive democratic behavior can the country move forward,” added Senator Siddiqui.

Previous article
No Trump visit scheduled to Pakistan ‘yet’: White House
Next article
PM directs ‘national disaster management’ plan as monsoon toll hits 178
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA resumes UK flights after five-year hiatus

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been cleared to resume flights to the United Kingdom after a five-year ban, which was imposed in 2020 following...

Emergency drills conducted at Skardu Airport

Three killed in gun attack on bus carrying qawwali group

Pakistan, EU agree to bolster security, counterterrorism cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.