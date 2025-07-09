CM Maryam seeks comprehensive plan for first regular school bus service

Punjab CM decides to introduce ‘School of the Month’ award on the basis of discipline, classroom, lab and quality of education, while the ‘Teacher of the Month’ award for best performance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday sought a comprehensive plan for the first regular school bus service and decided to introduce school van/bus service in government schools for the first time across Punjab.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was presiding over a special meeting regarding the School Education Department in which matters related to outsourced schools, the School Meal Program, and other projects were reviewed.

In the meeting, it was decided to give the “School of the Month” award for the first time on the basis of discipline, classroom, lab, and quality of education and the “Teacher of the Month” award for best performance. The Chief Minister directed steps to be takenwith regard to launching the ‘On-Wheel Montessori School’ project.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the School Education Department.

It was informed in the briefing that excellent results are being achieved in outsourcing schools in Punjab, as student enrollment has increased by 99 percent and the number of teachers by 114 percent. “Opportunities of decent employment for more than 60,000 educated youth have opened, besides the Punjab School Education Department setting a record for the world’s largest successful public-private partnership. Outsourcing government schools has increased enrollment by 1.3 million in just 16 months. Another 10,500 schools will be outsourced in a year,” the minister informed the meeting.

It was informed in the briefing that 40,000 applications were received for outsourcing 5,700 government schools in the first phase. The target of improving 80 percent of infrastructure in outsourced schools has been achieved. After outsourcing government schools, the number of students increased by 453,000 in a few months. The number of teachers in outsourced schools increased from 8,000 to 17,196. 413 new classrooms, renovation of 5,018 classrooms, and roof repairs of 2,887 rooms were completed in outsourced schools. 254538 square meters of boundary walls were also built in outsourced government schools. More than 50 outsourced schools were shifted to solar energy instead of conventional electricity. 1,643 water tanks, 5,830 water coolers, and 9303 new blackboards were installed in outsourced schools.

It was further informed in the briefing that children will get a midday meal on a self-help basis in various outsourced schools, including Faisalabad. 70977 furniture sets have been provided for students in outsourced schools. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif started the successful pilot project of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), Education Tech Schools. She directed to launch Education Tech Schools in villages as well. The pilot project for English conversation is ongoing successfully. Under the program, 3 lakh children will gain proficiency in English conversation under IELTS Standard-4 in 6 months. 10,000 classrooms have been prepared for early childhood education in every district of Punjab.

CM Maryam directed to increase the number of children in the Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence from 240 to 1,500. The meeting agreed to start the School Meal Program in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Mianwali, and Bahawalnagar. On this occasion, the proposal to provide energy bars, biscuits, and other items to children besides milk was reviewed. The meeting set a target of constructing classrooms in government schools across Punjab by the end of this year.

More than 400 toilet blocks will be completed in girls’ schools. Google training for children and teachers is successfully underway. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the building of 6,000 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and other labs across Punjab. She expressed satisfaction over rationalization in understaffed and overstaffed schools, emphasizing quality teacher training is essential for ensuring the quality of education. The entrances to schools should be improved on a uniform pattern across Punjab. She vowed that we intend to improve the quality of government schools much better than good private schools in Punjab.

CM Pays Tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while paying glowing tributes to Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 58th death anniversary, described the personality of Fatima Jinnah as a symbol of courage, character, and dignity for the women of Pakistan. In a message, the Punjab CM lauded that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a great leader of the freedom struggle of Pakistan and she had set a unique example of bravery and steadfastness through struggle along with her brother Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah extended full support to her great brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on every front. As a woman, I deem Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah a great role model in every sphere of life. By treading in the footsteps of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, we are empowering the daughters of Punjab.”

CM Takes Notice of Stray Dogs Attack on Younger Kid in Ichhra

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident of stray dogs attacking a young child in Ichhra and has sought a report about the unfortunate incident. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the young child. She also sought a report about the attack of a pet dog on the children in Dunyapur.