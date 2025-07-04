Kashmir issue highlighted at United Nations

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, emphasized the urgent need to address the Kashmir dispute during his address at the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Speaking as Pakistan assumed the presidency of the Security Council for the month of July, Ambassador Iftikhar stressed that the long-standing Kashmir issue continued to fuel tensions between India and Pakistan and called for a resolution to ease regional frictions.

In a press conference at the UN Headquarters, Iftikhar stated, “This is not just Pakistan’s responsibility; it is the responsibility of the Security Council, particularly its permanent members, to ensure that resolutions are implemented.” He urged the Council to take meaningful steps towards addressing the dispute.

Iftikhar also outlined Pakistan’s priorities during its presidency, including two major events: a high-level debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” on July 22, and a discussion on UN-OIC cooperation on July 24. Both sessions will be chaired by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar.

On the Kashmir dispute, Iftikhar reminded the Council that the issue was on its agenda under the India-Pakistan question and that several UN resolutions have already recognized Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He added that the dispute had several dimensions—political, legal, human rights, and security—impeding the development of peaceful relations between India and Pakistan.

The Ambassador also highlighted the need for increased diplomacy, mediation, and preventive measures to resolve such disputes, emphasizing that today’s global crises often stem from unresolved conflicts. Iftikhar concluded by reiterating the importance of implementing the Security Council’s resolutions to promote peace and stability in the region.