Panel formed to investigate railway bridge collapse at Khanewal Station

Pakistan Railways has established an inquiry committee to investigate the recent collapse of a passenger bridge at Khanewal Station.

The committee, which includes the Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Inspector General of Police (IG), and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Lahore, has been tasked with determining the cause of the incident and holding those responsible accountable. The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations within 10 days.

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi emphasized that the inquiry would not be superficial and assured that the individuals responsible would face consequences.