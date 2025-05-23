Naila Kiani climbs Kanchenjunga, now just two peaks away from mountaineering history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top mountaineer Naila Kiani made history on Friday by successfully summiting Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586m) — the world’s third-highest peak located in Nepal — becoming the first Pakistani woman to climb 12 of the world’s 14 highest mountains over 8,000 metres.

Kiani reached the summit at 6am local time, according to legendary Nepali climber Mingma G of Imagine Nepal, who confirmed the successful ascent and said the team was now descending toward base camp via Camp Four.

The latest summit puts Kiani within striking distance of joining an elite group of fewer than 20 women in the world who have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders. Her team noted the significance of the milestone, calling it a triumph of determination, resilience, and national pride.

“This summit is not just a personal milestone, it’s a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan and beyond: you are stronger than you think,” Kiani said in a statement during her descent.

The summit push began on Thursday evening and lasted through the night amid severe weather and freezing conditions. Despite the challenges, Kiani pressed on, driven by what she called “the support of a nation behind her”.

Prior to this achievement, she had already summited Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I and II, Annapurna, Lhotse, Manaslu, Makalu, and Cho Oyu — many of them as the first Pakistani woman to do so.

“Climbing Kanchenjunga has been an incredibly difficult expedition and a harsh reminder of how hard it is to climb mountains over 8,000m,” Kiani had said before the final push.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri congratulated her on the remarkable feat, calling it a source of inspiration for aspiring mountaineers across the country.

Kiani, a mother of two and a banker by profession, has become one of Pakistan’s most decorated climbers and a symbol of empowerment for women in adventure sports. She now has just two eight-thousanders left to complete the ultimate mountaineering challenge.